Who is Jaime West? Indiana candidate's ‘embarrassing’ rant against MAGA goes viral, ‘We have guns too’
Jaime West, a Democratic candidate for Fayette County Council in Indiana, drew widespread attention after criticizing Republicans.
Jaime West, a Democratic candidate seeking election to the Fayette County Council, District 4 position in Indiana, has launched a forceful critique against Republicans while asserting that she has received death threats. In response, she has issued a serious and pointed warning of her own.
During a general election candidates' forum, the Hoosier State aspirant was posed a question regarding which policy initiative she would advocate for that would benefit the county, despite potentially facing voter disapproval.
Jaime West intends to ‘Fire all Republicans’
West responded that she wants to “Fire all Republicans," characterizing them as racist and dumb while stating her discomfort with their presence
She attributed the state's difficulties entirely to right-wing policies in an extended monologue, while simultaneously asserting that she has faced persistent threats from people on the right.
“I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like ’em. I mean they voted against – our own state representative votes against her own party. I mean … what do you want me to say? I don’t like being around ’em.”
“I mean, y’all did this to us. Y’all voted for us. You made this happen, this ICE coming into our communities, stealing people’s jobs. I mean – arghhh.”
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Jaime West claims she received death threats
West then started discussing participants within US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again coalition.
“I’ve been threatened so many times to my face by ‘MAGA’, we’ll call them. Because there’s Republicans who actually get it, you know. There are good Republicans out there. But then there’s these MAGAs, who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all. They call you names.”
‘We have guns too,’ says Jaime West
When invited to provide closing remarks, West gazed directly at the camera with a startled expression and stated, “We have guns too.”
The forum was sponsored by local outlets TV3 and The Connersville News Examiner. TV3 uploaded the footage of the interview to YouTube, and it gained viral traction as clips from the segment garnered millions of views across social media platforms.
"This is not a skit," stated LibsOfTikTok, a well-known conservative punditry account operated by commentator Chaya Raichik.
"Jaime West, a Democrat running for Fayette County Council in Indiana, gave an embarrassing interview where she appears to mumble and rant the entire time. Is she intoxicated?" Raichik asked on X.
She is competing against Republican candidate Gary Keener Jr. for the council position. The election will be held on November 3, coinciding with statewide races in the United States midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More