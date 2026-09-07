Morgan, the former Red Sox manager best remembered for leading the club's memorable 1988 “Morgan Magic” run, passed away Saturday night.

The MLB community received sad news on Sunday as Joe Morgan, a respected figure in Boston Red Sox history, died at the age of 95.

The Red Sox confirmed his death Sunday morning but did not disclose a cause of death.

A lasting legacy with Boston Morgan's long association with the organization spanned 18 years, from 1974 to 1991.

During that time, he served the Red Sox in several roles, including manager, coach, minor league manager and scout. His contributions to the franchise were later recognized when he was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.

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“Joe Morgan holds a special place in Red Sox history,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement issued by the team.

How Morgan revived the Red Sox Morgan was serving as Boston's first base coach in 1988 when he took over as manager on July 14. His arrival sparked an immediate turnaround, with the Red Sox winning their next 12 games and 19 of their following 20 contests.

Boston went on to capture the American League East title that season and advanced to the American League Championship Series.

Morgan guided the Red Sox to another AL East championship in 1990. Over four seasons as the club's manager, he compiled a 301-262 record, cementing his place as one of the memorable figures in franchise history.

Morgan's early baseball career journey A native of Walpole, Massachusetts, Morgan attended Boston College before beginning his professional baseball journey with the Boston Braves, signing as a player in 1952.

He later managed the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox from 1974 through 1982.

Joe Morgan wife and family Former Boston Red Sox manager Joe Morgan was married to Dorothy “Dottie” Morgan until her death in 2016 at the age of 83.

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Morgan is survived by his four children — Catherine, Joseph Jr., William and Barbara — as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.