Erik von Detten accused of fraud and elder abuse in lawsuit: All we know about shocking allegations
A lawsuit by an elderly couple accuses former child actor Erik von Detten and his employer, Rosland Capital, of fraudulent conduct and elder abuse.
Erik von Detten faces allegations of fraudulent conduct and elder abuse in a lawsuit brought against the former child actor, as per a new report.
According to TMZ, court documents state that an elderly couple, Sheila Greenberg, 85, and Norman Greenberg, 97, have initiated a lawsuit against von Detten and his employer, Rosland Capital.
What is Rosland Capital?
Rosland Capital is an enterprise engaged in the acquisition and distribution of precious metals. The Greenberg family contends that the organization specifically targets elderly people and endeavors to capitalize on their apprehensions and susceptibility.
Sheila and Norman Greenberg claimed that they contacted Rosland Capital after viewing a television advertisement in 2020, at which point they were connected with a representative named von Detten.
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A lawsuit against Erik von Detten
According to the lawsuit, the couple communicated to von Detten their limited knowledge regarding gold investments while stating they possessed approximately $2 million available for investment purposes.
The Greenbergs alleged that von Detten represented himself as possessing substantial expertise in gold and offered his assistance. The Greenbergs made an initial acquisition of Lady Liberty gold coins valued at approximately $1 million.
Following this transaction, the couple said that the coins were not delivered to them directly, but they were transferred to a warehouse facility for safekeeping. Later, within a brief period, there was a second acquisition totaling an additional $1 million in coins.
The couple asserts that they eventually discovered the coins they bought didn't have the value they paid for them. According to their allegations, they invested $2.1 million, yet the coins were valued at only $1.3 million.
Ultimately, the couple contends they experienced $900K in losses and is seeking punitive damages in addition to compensatory relief.
Rosland Capital filed for bankruptcy several months following the lawsuit's filing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More