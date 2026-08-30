Georgetown, Texas shooting: What's happening in Williamson County? Details emerge

Reports of a shooting in Georgetown, Texas, have emerged. According to the local newspaper The Williamson County Sun, the incident involved an officer-involved shooting on The Square. Reports of a shooting in Georgetown, Texas. (Unsplash)

A large law enforcement presence remains in the area as Georgetown Police investigate the incident.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement or provide further details.

What witnesses and local residents are reporting Several local residents have taken to social media to report what they say happened. Unconfirmed accounts suggest the incident involved a single person who allegedly posed a threat and was shot by law enforcement. Some residents said the person died at the scene.

Witnesses also reported that the shooting happened near Gold Burger and Divas on The Square.

One witness said on Facebook that she was at Gold Diner when the incident occurred.

"Like so many in our little town, we are visibly shaken," she wrote.

The witness described Georgetown as a “family-friendly, active, close-knit community” and said the incident was unsettling for residents.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who witnessed or was affected by what happened. Please check on your friends, family, and neighbors today. And a HUGE thank you to the Georgetown Police Department for responding, protecting our community, and doing what you do to keep us safe. We are incredibly grateful for you."

Another local resident wrote on social media, "Supposedly a person opened fire and was immediately taken out by law enforcement."

These accounts have not been independently verified, and authorities have not confirmed details about the suspect, whether shots were fired by the individual, or whether anyone was killed.