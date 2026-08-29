Oxnard shooting update: One shot after incident at Five Guys on Portico Way; first details on California victim

A shooting took place at the Five Guys Burgers at 2700 block Portico Way, Oxnard, in California on August 28. The news was confirmed by the police department who also provided an update on the victim. Police confirmed a shooting at the Five Guys Burgers in Oxnard. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The shooting incident took place at around 8:26pm and officials from Oxnard Police Department and EMS personnel responded to the event.

“Oxnard Police officers and investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are currently conducting the investigation. There is no further information available at this time,” the statement further added.

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There is no information on the suspect at this time and the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Notably, this Five Guys is at the The Collection Riverpark, the outdoor lifestyle center in Oxnard.

Oxnard shooting: First details on victim The Oxnard Police Department shared that the victim is a 19-year-old male from Santa Paula. The statement noted that the victim had been shot once and was then taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

No other victims were located as per the statement.

Oxnard shooting: Reactions Several people reacted to the shooting in Oxnard. “Just left Oxnard and there was a shooting at 5 guys. It's a Santa Paula 19 year old young man they are saying. I'm praying he makes it and nobody has to lose their child because I know how that feels. Let's all come together and pray tonight,” one wrote.

Several people sent ‘prayers’ while one remarked “Praying he will be ok.” Another added “In Jesus name.” Yet another said “Believing with you for life to fill the victim. Amen.”

Another person shared the statement on X saying “Oxnard Police have provided an update on a shooting incident at the Five Guys Burgers in the 2700 block of Portico Way.”

Oxnard Police seek information on shooting With the suspects yet to be identified, the Oxnard Police are seeking information from the public. “If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Scott Coe at 805-486-6211 or by email at Scott.Coe@Oxnardpd.org,” they said in the statement.

“Information can be reported online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and click on “Report Suspicious Activity.” You can remain anonymous and still provide valuable information by calling Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. You can also visit this site: www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email,” the statement further noted.