Kyle Kennedy dies at 42: All we know about RFK granddaughter's paralysis from spinal cord injury
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, died September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts.
Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, passed away at the age of 42. Her death occurred on September 21 at her residence in Westwood, Massachusetts.
She died approximately six years after her spinal cord injury that resulted in “long term paralysis, disability and other medical challenges,” per the death announcement.
"The years that followed brought struggles, but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," Kennedy's obituary reads.
The specific cause of her death has not been determined.
Kyle Kennedy dedicated her life to childhood education
Kyle, who was among 34 grandchildren of Bobby and Ethel, devoted herself to early childhood education while also championing the rights and needs of people living with disabilities. "She also began to advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care."
Also Read: Indiana candidate Jaime West admits to drinking before viral rant against MAGA: ‘I had 3 beers’
Kyle's journey in education kicked off with Teach for America, where she spent two years teaching in New York City's public schools. This formative experience shaped her path forward, leading her to focus on championing charter schools, driving curriculum improvements, and mentoring educators who work with young learners.
Kyle Kennedy's family: All we know
Michael L. Kennedy, Kennedy's father who worked as an attorney and businessman, tragically lost his life in 1997 when a skiing accident occurred on Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Her grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, a prominent Democratic politician and New York senator, was assassinated in 1968 after being shot at a Los Angeles hotel.
Kennedy's daughter Josie, who was the fraternal twin of her 12-year-old son Conor, passed away just days after she was born.
Kennedy is survived by her two boys Conor and Declan, who are 10 years old; her ex-husband Liam, her mom Victoria, her brother Michael and her sister Rory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More