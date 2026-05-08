Kyle Loftis' rumored partner Matt Vrbanac shares heartfelt message for 1320Video icon

Kyle Loftis' sudden death has left thousands of his fans and family members in shock. Many 1320Video followers on Thursday flocked to show support toward his longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Vrbanac. Vrbanac, who is also rumored to be Loftis' partner, closely worked with the motorsports icon for years. He shared an emotional statement on social media.

Matt Vrbanac shares emotional tribute

Kyle Loftis (L) died on Tuesday(Facebook)

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Reflecting on Loftis’ personality and generosity, Vrbanac wrote: “To know Kyle was to love him. He was such a genuine person, he wanted to see everyone smile and make sure they were having a good time no matter what was happening. Kyle was just one of those people that if he could help anyone out in anyway he would do it, no questions asked.”

He also acknowledged the overwhelming response from fans and supporters following Loftis’ death.

“My feed has been flooded with people posting up pictures and kind words about him and although it's really hard to see pictures of him right now, it's really nice to know what a positive impact he had on so many lives he came into contact with throughout his life,” Vrbanac wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The longtime 1320Video personality added that he plans to stay away from social media for some time while grieving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The longtime 1320Video personality added that he plans to stay away from social media for some time while grieving. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm going to continue to severely limit my time on social media for the foreseeable future, but just know I thank each and every one of you for the kind posts and stories about Kyle,” he added. “Also I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages, I'll never be able to respond to all of them, but again they mean so much right now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm going to continue to severely limit my time on social media for the foreseeable future, but just know I thank each and every one of you for the kind posts and stories about Kyle,” he added. “Also I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages, I'll never be able to respond to all of them, but again they mean so much right now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video {{/usCountry}}

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Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 before later expanding the brand onto YouTube and social media platforms. What started as underground street-racing coverage eventually grew into one of the biggest motorsports-focused digital brands online, attracting millions of followers worldwide.

The platform became known for its drag-racing coverage, custom car builds, high-performance vehicles and racing personalities from across the United States. Fans and fellow creators have frequently credited Loftis with helping bring street-racing content into mainstream digital entertainment.

Following news of his death, many supporters revisited older 1320Video videos and shared memories involving both Loftis and Vrbanac from races, car meets and filming trips around the country.

Fans rally behind Vrbanac after Loftis’ death

As tributes continue to spread online, many within the racing community have also highlighted Vrbanac’s major role in helping build the 1320Video brand alongside Loftis. Archived content and social media posts frequently showed the pair appearing together at automotive events and road trips tied to the company’s rise.

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Authorities in Nebraska previously confirmed that an investigation was conducted after Loftis’ death, though officials have not publicly disclosed further details.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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