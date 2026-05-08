Kyle Loftis' rumored partner Matt Vrbanac shares heartfelt message for 1320Video icon
Kyle Loftis' sudden death has left thousands of his fans and family members in shock.
Kyle Loftis' sudden death has left thousands of his fans and family members in shock. Many 1320Video followers on Thursday flocked to show support toward his longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Vrbanac. Vrbanac, who is also rumored to be Loftis' partner, closely worked with the motorsports icon for years. He shared an emotional statement on social media.
Matt Vrbanac shares emotional tribute
Reflecting on Loftis’ personality and generosity, Vrbanac wrote: “To know Kyle was to love him. He was such a genuine person, he wanted to see everyone smile and make sure they were having a good time no matter what was happening. Kyle was just one of those people that if he could help anyone out in anyway he would do it, no questions asked.”
He also acknowledged the overwhelming response from fans and supporters following Loftis’ death.
“My feed has been flooded with people posting up pictures and kind words about him and although it's really hard to see pictures of him right now, it's really nice to know what a positive impact he had on so many lives he came into contact with throughout his life,” Vrbanac wrote.
The longtime 1320Video personality added that he plans to stay away from social media for some time while grieving.{{/usCountry}}
The longtime 1320Video personality added that he plans to stay away from social media for some time while grieving.{{/usCountry}}
“I'm going to continue to severely limit my time on social media for the foreseeable future, but just know I thank each and every one of you for the kind posts and stories about Kyle,” he added. “Also I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages, I'll never be able to respond to all of them, but again they mean so much right now.”{{/usCountry}}
“I'm going to continue to severely limit my time on social media for the foreseeable future, but just know I thank each and every one of you for the kind posts and stories about Kyle,” he added. “Also I'd like to thank everyone for all the messages, I'll never be able to respond to all of them, but again they mean so much right now.”{{/usCountry}}
How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video{{/usCountry}}
How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video{{/usCountry}}
Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 before later expanding the brand onto YouTube and social media platforms. What started as underground street-racing coverage eventually grew into one of the biggest motorsports-focused digital brands online, attracting millions of followers worldwide.
The platform became known for its drag-racing coverage, custom car builds, high-performance vehicles and racing personalities from across the United States. Fans and fellow creators have frequently credited Loftis with helping bring street-racing content into mainstream digital entertainment.
Following news of his death, many supporters revisited older 1320Video videos and shared memories involving both Loftis and Vrbanac from races, car meets and filming trips around the country.
Fans rally behind Vrbanac after Loftis’ death
As tributes continue to spread online, many within the racing community have also highlighted Vrbanac’s major role in helping build the 1320Video brand alongside Loftis. Archived content and social media posts frequently showed the pair appearing together at automotive events and road trips tied to the company’s rise.
Authorities in Nebraska previously confirmed that an investigation was conducted after Loftis’ death, though officials have not publicly disclosed further details.