Kyle Loftis update: Cleetus, partner Matt Vrbanac share fresh news after cause of death report

Kyle Loftis' untimely death has sent shockwaves through the automotive and street racing community, with fans, racers and creators across the country paying tribute to the man who helped turn grassroots car culture into a global online phenomenon. Loftis, founder of 1320Video, died on May 5 at the age of 43.

Matt Vrbanac (R) shared a photo with Kyle Loftis this week(Facebook/Matt Vrbanac )

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Authorities in Nebraska confirmed law enforcement responded to a death investigation connected to Loftis, though officials released few details publicly.

A spokesperson for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that investigators “responded to a death investigation within Sarpy County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction regarding the death of Kyle Loftis.”

The sheriff’s office later told the Los Angeles Times that Loftis’ death was “not suspicious.”

“Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details,” officials said.

1320Video confirms death in emotional statement

1320Video publicly announced Loftis’ death in a social media post shared May 6.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,” the company wrote. “We are in a state of shock.” The tribute described Loftis as one of the driving forces behind modern street-car media culture.

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{{^usCountry}} “Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport,” the statement continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport,” the statement continued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.” How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video into a global brand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.” How Kyle Loftis built 1320Video into a global brand {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 while documenting local car culture and street racing events with photography and early online forums. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loftis launched 1320Video in 2003 while documenting local car culture and street racing events with photography and early online forums. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram exploded in popularity during the 2010s, Loftis expanded the brand into one of the largest automotive media platforms online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram exploded in popularity during the 2010s, Loftis expanded the brand into one of the largest automotive media platforms online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today, 1320Video has a combined audience of more than 10 million followers across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, 1320Video has a combined audience of more than 10 million followers across social media. {{/usCountry}}

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The company became known for covering underground racing scenes, drag racing, dyno competitions, roll racing and custom builds from across the world.

According to the company’s website: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see.”

“Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport,” the company reiterated after his death.

Memorial cruise draws more than 100 drivers

Following news of Loftis’ death, more than 100 drivers reportedly joined a memorial cruise in Lincoln to honor his legacy.

Participants traveled from Seacrest Field to Speedway Motors as engines roared across the city in tribute to the influential creator.

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For many in the car community, Loftis represented far more than a YouTube personality.

Drivers and fans said his storytelling style gave local racers and independent car builders visibility they had never previously received.

The memorial turnout reflected the enormous reach Loftis built through years of documenting car culture from the grassroots level upward.

New cause of death update

Because no official cause of death has been publicly released, social media speculation quickly spread following the announcement.

“I’ll say this. I’m sure in due time we will find out, but it’s not important now,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“We lost an icon, at this point we should celebrate his life and the accomplishments of it and what he has done for our automotive community.”

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Another fan added: “The man was a public figure to a huge car community. He was well liked and people cared about him. To expect people not to be curious about what happened to him is a bit silly.”

Cleetus McFarland, Matt Vrbanac share updates

Meanwhile, Cleetus McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, shared a link to Loftis' memorial streaming on Facebook. The 1320 founder's rumored partner, Vrbanac, wrote: “I wish you could have been there today. We had a line out the door all the way up until the end. You are so loved, I saw so many people that I hadn’t seen in so long that you would have loved to catch up with. Thank you to everyone who attended today.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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