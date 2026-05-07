Kyle Loftis update: Cleetus McFarland's chilling ‘bad morning’ post in focus; YouTuber makes big move
Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, died on Tuesday night, his company confirmed
Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, died on Tuesday night, his company confirmed. The drag-racing content creator, who inspired the likes of Cleetus McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, founded the platform in 2003. He often shared photos of street racers on his channel that has nearly 3 million Instagram followers and nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers.
1320Video shares details
1320Video released a statement on Wednesday. "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320 Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock. Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering...his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious."
No cause of death has been released yet.
Cleetus McFarland makes big move
Hours after Loftis's passing, his mentee Garrett Mitchell, who is popularly known as Cleetus McFarland, issued a statement. “Completely shocked about the loss of Kyle. The most influential person on my life. We’re crushed. Please pray for his Mother and close friends, they need it most. Month of Freedom is postponed,” he wrote on Facebook.
Why Cleetus McFarland's recent post is in focus
Meanwhile, social media users flocked to McFarland's latest social media post. He had shared a photo of himself in what appeared to be a backyard garden. “Guys I had a bad morning,” the caption read.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, social media users flocked to McFarland's latest social media post. He had shared a photo of himself in what appeared to be a backyard garden. “Guys I had a bad morning,” the caption read.{{/usCountry}}
“Your day is about to get so much worse, As news just broke that another very good friend of yours, Kyle Loftis, Founder of 1320Video.com, has passed away at the age of 42. 😔” one follower commented.{{/usCountry}}
“Your day is about to get so much worse, As news just broke that another very good friend of yours, Kyle Loftis, Founder of 1320Video.com, has passed away at the age of 42. 😔” one follower commented.{{/usCountry}}
“Just heard about Kyle 😭 Thinking of you, Cleetus. This is gonna hit hard...,” another one added.{{/usCountry}}
“Just heard about Kyle 😭 Thinking of you, Cleetus. This is gonna hit hard...,” another one added.{{/usCountry}}
All on 1320Video{{/usCountry}}
All on 1320Video{{/usCountry}}
As described on its official page: “1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion – to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique & wild cars, cultures, and drivers.”
The platform was founded by Loftis in 2003. Its content spanned multiple formats. “1320Video brings the world the best street car coverage from the United States. Drag racing, street racing, dyno shootouts, car shows, roll racing events and more! You can find our media across our website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram with over 10,000,000 fans world wide!“