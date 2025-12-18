Lane V Rogers dies: What happened to OF star Blake Mitchell? Details on motorcycle crash

Lane V Rogers, a well-known OnlyFans creator who used the name Blake Mitchell online, has died following a motorcycle crash in Southern California, TMZ reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from his family. He was 31. OnlyFans star Lane V Rogers has died(X)

According to information confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner, Rogers died from blunt force trauma after a collision involving his motorcycle and a box truck. The crash occurred Monday afternoon near Oxnard, shortly before 4 PM local time, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member told TMZ that Rogers’ death has left his loved ones devastated, describing the family as being at an “absolute loss for words.” Authorities have not yet released details about what caused the crash, and it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors. The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Rogers had built a sizable following online, amassing hundreds of thousands of fans across social media platforms through his work on OnlyFans. Just a week before his death, he shared a lighthearted Instagram post joking about how he would explain the past five years of his life to a younger version of himself.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Who Was Lane V Rogers?

Rogers, born in 1994 in Lexington, Kentucky, and raised in Versailles, exploded onto the adult scene around 2016 as Blake Mitchell with Helix Studios. He transitioned to independent work on OnlyFans, building a massive following with hundreds of thousands across platforms like Instagram and Twitter (@lanevrogers).

In interviews, he discussed overcoming early hardships, including family challenges, and focused on authentic collaborations. His final posts included humorous videos reflecting on life.

Tributes flooded social media, with fans and colleagues mourning his kindness and talent. "Lane was genuine and supportive of new creators," one collaborator said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.