Larry Nordone, Darline Graham's husband's, net worth in focus as Lindsey Graham's sister wins South Carolina GOP race

Darline Graham Nordone, sister of late US Senator Lindsey Graham, won the Republican nomination to replace him on South Carolina’s general election ballot. She defeated US Representative Ralph Norman in Tuesday’s special Republican primary runoff, two weeks after they emerged at the forefront of the 10-way primary.

Darline Graham won the Republican nomination to replace Lindsey Graham on South Carolina’s general election ballot. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Darline, endorsed by President Donald Trump, will now face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November. Today's win has put attention back on her family, including husband Larry Nordone, who has largely stayed out of the public eye. While Darline is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million, many are now wondering about her husband's net worth. Here's all you need to know.

Larry Nordone: Darline Graham's husband's net worth in focus

Darline Graham has been married to Larry Nordone for about 20 years now and they have two children. A New Yorker profile noted that Larry was the chief operating officer or COO for two companies – Cosmox North America, which operates numerous brands centered on guns, lethal and nonlethal, and Birchwood Trading, which the publication reported sells ‘John Deere products—like gift products, not equipment.’

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While Larry Nordone's earnings and net worth are not a matter of public record, employment and salary benchmarking platforms like Salary.com and Indeed place the average yearly earnings of a COO between $168,731 and $467,236. Notably, these are base salary estimates and the total package could be higher based on revenue and other perks that might be included for an executive position.

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Thus, Larry Nordone's net worth could be between $1 million to $3 million. However, these are only estimates based off of base salary marks, and not a true representation of Darline Graham's husband's net worth, since that information is not publicly disclosed.

Darline Graham Nordone: All about GOP runoff win

Darline Graham has stressed to voters that she intends to support Trump’s policy positions and has often referenced in particular her co-sponsorship of a voting bill that is become a priority for the president.

Meanwhile, Norman promoted legislative know-how over Graham's inexperience. Darline and Norman met for a single runoff debate where she was unable to answer a question about whether the U.S. has a national security interest in Taiwan and the South China Sea. Darline said ‘national security is not my thing’ adding ‘I’m not that informed on national security.’

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However, she received major backing ahead of the race, including from MAGA Inc., the super PAC that supports Trump and aligned Republicans. Notably, Darline is now gearing up for a contest that no Democrat has won in decades.

(With AP inputs)