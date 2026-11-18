Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has come under fire on social media platform X after resurfacing a controversial post by US President Donald Trump from 2014, in which he called on hackers to target former President Barack Obama’s college records and birth certificate.

Lauren Boebert drew criticism on X after reposting Donald Trump’s 2014 call to hack Barack Obama’s college records and birth certificate. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Boebert reignited the controversy on Tuesday by sharing Trump’s post, originally published on September 6, 2014. Trump had written: “Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check 'place of birth'.”

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The congresswoman added only two emojis — a face with a hand over its mouth and a skull — apparently using the decade-old message to make a joke.

However, the post quickly attracted criticism, with many users questioning her decision to revive the message at a time when Americans were dealing with widespread technology disruptions.

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Social media users turn against Lauren Boebert

{{^usCountry}} The reaction to Boebert's post was largely negative, with critics accusing her of attempting to remain relevant after suffering a significant electoral defeat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reaction to Boebert's post was largely negative, with critics accusing her of attempting to remain relevant after suffering a significant electoral defeat. {{/usCountry}}

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Several users mocked her for recycling an old Trump message instead of addressing issues facing her constituents. Others suggested that, having lost her re-election campaign, she no longer needed to demonstrate loyalty to Trump or the wider MAGA movement. “And this is why you lost and maga got ass wiped in the midterms,” one X user wrote.

Some commenters also questioned her educational background, referring to the fact that she obtained her General Educational Development (GED) certificate shortly before entering Congress.

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Others turned the original joke around, suggesting that hackers should investigate Trump's academic records at the Wharton School instead.

Critics also urged Boebert to concentrate on her remaining congressional responsibilities rather than posting provocative material on social media.

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US technology outages renew attention on cybersecurity

The controversy emerged against the backdrop of several major technology disruptions affecting the United States in recent days.

Air travel experienced significant disruption following problems involving aviation infrastructure, while United Airlines, major financial institutions and technology services also reported technical difficulties.

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The incidents renewed public attention on the vulnerability of essential digital infrastructure, including banking systems, airline operations, government networks and cloud-based services.

However, US officials have cautioned against automatically attributing such disruptions to hackers.

On Tuesday, 17 November, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the recent technology outages affecting organisations including United Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase were almost certainly not the result of cyberattacks.

According to Reuters, officials pointed instead to ageing computer infrastructure, software problems and technical upgrades as the likely causes. A software bug was linked to JPMorgan Chase's transaction-processing difficulties, while Microsoft reported server-related problems. The FAA disruption was also attributed to a technical issue involving a router installation.

The distinction is important because cyberattacks remain a serious threat to American infrastructure, even when individual service disruptions have no malicious origin.

Boebert loses re-election bid to Democratic challenger

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The online backlash also comes days after Boebert lost her re-election campaign in Colorado's 4th Congressional District to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.

The Associated Press called the race on Friday, 13 November, marking a significant political setback for the Republican incumbent.

Laubacher, a retired US Navy rear admiral and former member of the National Security Council, defeated Boebert in a district that had traditionally favoured Republicans.

The result was particularly notable because Donald Trump had carried the district by approximately 18 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Laubacher's victory was part of a broader set of Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, which reshaped the political balance in Congress.

Boebert's defeat has raised questions about her political future and influence within the Republican Party. Her latest social media controversy has added another layer to the scrutiny surrounding her public profile as she prepares to leave Congress.