Colorado teen Matthew Alfaro found dead in ravine days after disappearing from family gathering
Matthew Alfaro, a 16-year-old boy who had gone missing in Colorado, has been found dead in a ravine by a relative.
A 16-year-old boy who had gone missing in Colorado has been found dead in a ravine by a relative. Matthew Alfaro’s body was found three days after he vanished from a family gathering in Colorado.
The search for the teen began after he left a party on the night of Friday, November 6, relatives confirmed to NBC affiliate KUSA. Alfaro was intoxicated at the time, and loved ones believed that he was walking a short distance to another family member’s home. However, he never arrived, and his family started looking for him the next morning
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The Milliken Police Department issued an alert about Alfaro’s disappearance on Monday, November 9.
What we know about Matthew Alfaro’s disappearance
According to officials, Alfaro was last seen in Milliken and had brown hair and brown eyes.
“He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue shirt, baggy dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes,” authorities previously said.
A relative found the teen dead on the same day the alert was issued. His body was found in a ravine near Highway 257, less than a mile from where he was last seen, KUSA reported.
Officers responded to the area east of Highway 60 and Highway 257, mile marker 1, on Monday, after a report that a body had been found matching the description of Alfaro, police said in an update. Officials later confirmed that it was indeed the missing teen, adding that an autopsy is pending.
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“After preliminary investigation, we believe that alcohol may have been a factor in his death,” police continued. “The cause remains under investigation.”
“We as family found our nephew, son, and grandson, deceased in this ravine back here,” Alfaro’s uncle, Jesse Alfaro, told KUSA. “We found him, and we had to notify the cops, where we found him three days later.”
He said that Afraro was a photographer who was praised by his teachers.
“This is a huge loss to us and a huge tragedy to our family,” Jesse added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More