Zachariah Schuck update: Missing Pennsylvania DoorDash driver was recently laid off from Penske, welcomed new baby at the same time he lost job

Hopewell police have renewed their efforts to bring a missing DoorDash driver home. 32-year-old Zachariah Schuck, who was last seen on October 22 on Route 51 in the Monaca area around 7:30 pm, disappeared on the job more than two weeks ago. Zachariah Schuck’s father has revealed that his son was recently laid off (North Sewickley Township Police Department/Facebook)

Meanwhile, Schuck’s father has revealed that his son was recently laid off.

Police in the Pittsburgh area said that Schuck was working for DoorDash and his last delivery was at 6:30 pm on October 22. His car was later found abandoned on Croxall Avenue around 8 pm, according to North Sewickley Township police. Schuck’s cellphone lost coverage around 8 pm.

Hopewell police are now asking people who live in the Davidson Heights area, particularly near Croxall Avenue, to review any home security or surveillance camera footage from the evening of October 22, 2026 around 8 pm.

Zachariah Schuck had recently been laid off Schuck’s father, Carl Schuck, told Channel 11 that his son was a husband and father of two who had recently been laid off from Penske and was working as a DoorDash driver to pay the bills.

"They were dealing with financial situations due to the newborn, due to the house foreclosure, and just other personal situations that they were going through," Carl said.

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DoorDash told the outlet that Schuck signed off the platform shortly after completing his last delivery just before 7 pm on October 22. About an hour later, video showed his black Chevy Impala being parked along Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township. It remains unclear who got out of the car.

"If somebody did something in between those time frames, I just want to know what happened," Carl said. "Zach, the number one priority is to get you back with the family and we can go through the situations that occurred, and maybe any financial or personal situations that you're involved with right now, as long as you're alive, any of this could be fixed."

North Sewickley police have not ruled out foul play in Schuck’s disappearance. They said they are investigating all avenues in this case.

Meanwhile, DoorDash told Channel 11 in a statement, "Our hearts are with Mr. Schuck's family and friends as they wait for answers. We are in contact with law enforcement and will support their investigation however we can."

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Carl told the New York Post that his son had welcomed a new baby at the same time he lost his job as a manager for Penske truck leasing branches in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Meanwhile, Schuck’s wife told investigators that she tracked his last location to Vanport Bridge – around 11 miles from where his car was found.

Schuck has been described as 6 feet tall, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Schuck's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-843-3421 or 724-843-8118.