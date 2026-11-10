‘Icing a cake before it comes out of the oven’: Lauren Boebert hits back after projected loss to Eileen Laubacher in Colorado House seat race
Lauren Boebert released a statement after CNN’s Decision Desk projected that Eileen Laubacher will flip Colorado’s 4th District.
Rep. Lauren Boebert has released a statement after CNN’s Decision Desk projected that retired Rear Adm. Eileen Laubacher, a Democrat, will flip Colorado’s 4th District, ending Boebert’s tenure in Congress. The projection comes after Boebert elected to run in a more conservative district last cycle.
In a video statement released on X, Boebert said that CNN and Democrats are trying to “prematurely declare victory.” She stressed that "counties still have until November 13th under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot.”
“There are thousands that still need curing plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven. While I have you here, I also want to say that I am so grateful to every Coloradan who voted, to my tenacious team who continues to serve and to every volunteer still making calls and knocking doors,” said Boebert.
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She added, “Regardless of the final outcome, we will move forward to future victories together. We'll make sure that every eligible vote is counted and every single voice is heard before we take any next steps. Talk to you soon.”
‘Elections matter, but this doesn't change who I am’
Laubacher’s win would deny Boebert a fourth term. Boebert, an aly of President Donald Trump, has beenone of the most outspoken conservatives in the House Republican conference. She was first elected in 2020, after she upset a fifth-term Republican incumbent in a primary.
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In a conversation with TMZ DC, Boebert said, “Elections matter, but this doesn't change who I am and what I do. I'm still going to be aggressive. I've always just done really big things and have been pretty successful in them.And I'm going to continue to do that.”
The reporter then asked Boebert, “So if you're not a congresswoman, what would you do?”
“I'm going to arm wrestle Haley Stevens for your job,” she replied, to which the reporter said, “ I'd love to get a ticket to that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More