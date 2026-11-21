A federal appeals court has granted a request by environmentalists to put on hold a permit that cleared the way for the U.S. Army to detonate several tons of bomb-making chemicals in Iowa.

A sign welcomes travellers to town on November 19, 2026, in Middletown, Iowa. The town, which sits on the edge of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, was scheduled to be evacuated tomorrow when the Army was planning the detonation of several tons of highly volatile lead azide at the facility. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The ruling came late Thursday, putting in jeopardy the military’s plans to deal with dozens of barrels of lead azide pending further direction by the court.

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“The Army can’t detonate under the permit while the permit is stayed,” said Thien Chau, an attorney with Earthjustice, which filed a petition on behalf of the Iowa groups that are calling for a review of the emergency permit that was approved earlier this month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had yet to put out a schedule Friday for when it will issue a ruling or even if there will be a hearing. Chau said attorneys expect the court will try to decide before Monday's planned operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Attorneys for the federal government said they would respond on or before Sunday, indicating in a filing that the Army has the ability in emergency situations to treat hazardous waste without a permit when there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property or the environment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attorneys for the federal government said they would respond on or before Sunday, indicating in a filing that the Army has the ability in emergency situations to treat hazardous waste without a permit when there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property or the environment." {{/usCountry}}

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Chau said that bar is very high.

“You have to show that there is no other possible safe alternative for treating this,” he said.

Army points to growing risks

Officials contend that the chemicals are unstable, and the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop.

The detonation was initially planned for Friday, but the Army announced Thursday that it would push the operation to Monday following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects.

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“This will delay the detonation until the latest possible moment prior to a forecast temperature drop, which would risk further destabilisation of the material,” Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle announced in a post on X.

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The Army, the EPA and the federal Department of Health and Human Services followed up Friday with a joint statement saying they were working to ensure the detonation is conducted in the safest way possible.

“Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimised,” the statement read.

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Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency operations centre Friday afternoon, saying Iowa state agencies were coordinating with federal officials to monitor the situation and keep people informed.

Inspection turns up barrels of degrading lead azide

In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallisation of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralising and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

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The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their petition that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticised officials for not sharing more information with the public.

The Army detailed its plans during a public meeting in Middletown in October, but a public advisory Sunday was the first time other communities — some as far away as 100 miles (160 kilometres) — became aware of the potential impact.

Residents remain on alert for possible detonation

Nearly 400 people live in Middletown — about 160 miles (257 kilometres) southeast of Des Moines — but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected by detonated material that could disperse in the air and land on the ground.

Some schools and businesses planned to close, as the Army recommended that people stay indoors, bring their pets and livestock inside and keep their windows and doors closed. Officials also urged residents in the path of the predicted plume to clean cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces afterwards.

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“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground,” an advisory stated. “Lead is toxic to humans and animals.”

Lucy Giehl, her husband and two dogs live about 4 miles (6.4 kilometres) north of the ammunition plant. She said during an interview Thursday that she didn't know if she needed to wear gloves to wipe down surfaces or to keep her dogs from drinking water in their pond.

“There’s just so many details that I feel like haven’t been addressed with the public.”