Learjet victim Adam Robinson’s witty comment about being ‘dead’ resurfaces after tragic crash

Texas-based technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 44, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their two young children were among six people killed when a private jet crashed in Florida, leaving a trail of destruction near a residential area.

Adam Robinson was the founder and CEO of software companies Retention.com and RB2B. (Facebook/ Adam Robinson)

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The Learjet 60 went down on Sunday after reportedly plunging nearly 30,000 feet in about a minute before crashing onto a street outside a trailer park in Palm Beach. The aircraft burst into flames and was completely destroyed. Robinson's children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, also died in the crash.

Adam Robinson's witty comment ‘I guess, I’m dead’ resurfaces

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“I guess, I’m dead,” Robinson quipped in an online exchange about the best locations for building SaaS companies. The remark came after another user suggested that Tel Aviv was home to some of the world's best tech companies. Robinson responded sarcastically, turning the discussion into a light-hearted exchange.

Deep Dive What did Adam Robinson mean when he wrote, “I guess, I’m dead”? Robinson made the sarcastic remark during an online discussion about the best places to build SaaS companies. It resurfaced after he and his family died in the Florida Learjet crash. What caused the Learjet 60 crash in Florida? The cause remains under investigation. The crew reported icing and turbulence before the jet descended rapidly, and investigators said the aircraft showed signs of breaking apart before impact. Who from Adam Robinson’s family died in the Learjet crash? Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were among those killed. The family remembered the couple as devoted parents.

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{{^usCountry}} In another striking coincidence, Robinson had shared a post about aviation and entrepreneurship on X months before the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another striking coincidence, Robinson had shared a post about aviation and entrepreneurship on X months before the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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“You don’t need to crash a plane to learn to fly … and you don’t need VC to build a business,” he wrote in April.

The entrepreneur, who was known for sharing business advice and insights on startup culture, had also been active on social media shortly before the accident. Just hours before the crash, he posted on LinkedIn discussing business issues, including customer retention, missed revenue opportunities and the structure of his companies.

Also Read: Learjet co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras texted boyfriend about ‘turbulence’ minutes before fatal Florida crashWho were Learjet crash victims?

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Robinson was the founder and CEO of software companies Retention.com and RB2B. Based in Austin, Texas, he previously worked in the financial sector with Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital before moving into the technology and startup industry.

His family remembered Robinson and Helen as devoted parents in a tribute shared on social media.

“Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives,” the family said.

Other passengers aboard the aircraft included Robinson's friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, along with nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina.

The flight crew consisted of pilot Jeff Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, who had reportedly obtained her pilot's licence while still in high school.

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Distressing audio from the aircraft captured Filgueiras screaming and pleading for help as the jet rapidly descended, according to reports.

What caused the Florida plane crash?

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Initial reports indicated that the aircraft encountered severe weather conditions while attempting to navigate around a storm system.

The jet reportedly experienced temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit during the flight before its rapid descent. However, investigators have yet to establish what caused the aircraft to lose altitude and crash.

Videos circulating online showed extensive damage at the crash site, including a large crater in the road, scattered aircraft debris and flames sending thick smoke into the air.

The chartered Learjet, reportedly valued at around $2 million, was travelling from Texas towards the Bahamas when the tragedy occurred.

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Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and the events leading up to the aircraft's final descent.