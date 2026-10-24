Helen Tzelios quits LinkedIn as Douglas Elliman fires broker after couple alleges racial discrimination

Helen Tzelios appears to have taken down her LinkedIn profile after she was fired by Douglas Elliman, the brokerage firm. This came after a couple alleged racial discrimination on part of Tzelios. Douglas Elliman fired Helen Tzelios over alleged racial discrimination against a couple who were house-hunting. (X/@ChloeCardassian)

Lisa Renee Olaso and her fiancée, Cyril Christopher filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Queens, alleging housing discrimination against Tzelios, the agent, the property owners and Douglas Elliman, her former employers.

The duo from Long Island alleged that Tzelios had texted ‘ugh they are black’ ahead of the apartment showing, which they ultimately declined to attend. The couple are reportedly from Delaware and had traveled in June to tour an apartment on 26th Avenue. They were relocating to New York as Olaso, 53, had landed a new job.

Tzelios was identified as the agent by PEOPLE in the report.

Helen Tzelios takes down LinkedIn profile Tzelios' LinkedIn profile can still be viewed on Google search, but opening the page shows the following message - ‘This page doesn’t exist. Please check your URL or return to LinkedIn home.’

This usually happens when a person's profile is taken down. However, a preview of the profile tells us that Tzelios is a Licensed RE Broker Associate and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS).