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‘Left-wing cult of hatred’: White House after Trump dinner shooting

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incident was the third assassination attempt targeting Republican Trump in the past two years.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 03:44 am IST
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The White House on Monday blamed what it called a "left-wing cult of hatred" for a shooting at a gala correspondents dinner in Washington attended by President Donald Trump.

Police cordon tape blocks off an area leading to the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel, where a shooting incident occurred yesterday night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incident, for which a suspect is due in court on Monday, was the third assassination attempt targeting Republican Trump in the past two years.

"The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend,"

Trump himself has pushed the barriers of presidential precedent in terms of using language towards political opponents that critics say is polarizing and sometimes violent.

Also read: After press dinner shooting, Trump justifies $400 million ballroom: ‘Good thing now is…’

"Those who constantly, falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points, are fueling this kind of violence," she added.

Those who have previously compared Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler include his own Vice President JD Vance, when he was opposed to Trump in 2016.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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