Leigha Mumby: 5 things to know as Florida woman convicted in high-speed crash that killed boyfriend

A woman from Florida has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving that caused serious bodily injury, resulting in the death of her boyfriend.

A Florida jury convicted Leigha Mumby of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury after a two-day trial over the death of her boyfriend, Daniel Waterman. (Mugshot)

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Leigha Mumby, 25 years old, was convicted on Wednesday, October 14th following a two-day trial related to the death of 22-year-old Daniel Waterman, according to the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Leigha Mumby case: 5 things to know as jury reaches verdict

Mumby was in tears as she was led out of the Flagler County courtroom, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, which reported that the jury took just one hour and 11 minutes to deliver their verdict. Prosecutors stated that Mumby and Waterman were engaged in a heated argument at the moment the crash happened on Feb. 9, 2025. According to prosecutors, she was traveling at 94 mph along Interstate 95 in Flagler County when she abruptly jerked the steering wheel leftward, sending her vehicle off the roadway and into a cluster of trees, as per an official news release. The crash left Waterman with a broken neck and complete paralysis below the neck, prosecutors explained. Eight months later, on October 8th, he succumbed to pneumonia.

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Leigha Mumby was pregnant

{{^usCountry}} During her closing statement, Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark revealed that Mumby had learned that very morning she was pregnant with Waterman's baby, and shortly after discovered he had been exchanging messages with another woman, according to reporting by Flaglerlive.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her closing statement, Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark revealed that Mumby had learned that very morning she was pregnant with Waterman's baby, and shortly after discovered he had been exchanging messages with another woman, according to reporting by Flaglerlive.com. {{/usCountry}}

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“She’s so furious she calls her best friend to vent about it, screaming about Daniel texting with another woman. And when her best friend doesn’t react the way she likes, she abruptly hangs up. That was Leigha Mumby’s demeanor at the time of the crash,” Clark said, as per Flaglerlive.com

The Florida Highway Patrol looked into the matter. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark handled the prosecution on behalf of the State of Florida.

A judge will hand down the sentence at a future time. Mumby could face up to 20 years behind bars.

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