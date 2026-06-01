Justice Unresolved: Florida's Cieha Taylor went missing 6 years ago. Family suspects her ‘racist’ BF, ‘She was murdered’

Cieha’s car was found later, about a mile away, abandoned on the railroad tracks near East Trapnell Rd. It was still running, and her belongings were inside.

It has been more than six years since Cieha Taylor was last seen, and her family is still waiting for justice and answers. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Cieha was last seen on February 6, 2020. That day, she had dropped her boyfriend off at home on Cowart Rd. in Plant City.

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over.

Cieha was 28 when she went missing. Jason Roberts, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and his friend Kevin Ring, were arrested in 2024 on charges unrelated to her case. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lists Kevin as in custody, charged with 73 felonies dealing with drugs and firearms. If convicted, he could face dozens of years in prison, according to WTSP.

Read More | Justice Unresolved: Missouri man Ira Briscoe's killer is at large. His family believes they know who murdered him

Investigators have confirmed that Jason and Kevin were the only two people to see Cieha minutes before she disappeared, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has never publicly pointed a finger at either of them.

However, Cieha’s family has made some serious allegations against Jason, even though he has not been formally charged in the case.

‘Cieha was murdered by her boyfriend and a group of his friends’ “We still have no real answers,” Hope Taylor, Cieha’s aunt, told HindustanTimes.com in an interview. “A new investigator was appointed and the case is still under investigation, but I do believe law enforcement has not used everything at their disposal.”

Hope said that she believes “she was murdered by her boyfriend and a group of his friends.” She alleged that Jason is “racist,” and even called Cieha the n-word because she was “biracial, black and white.”

“He shows no remorse,” Hope said of Jason.

Read More | Justice Unresolved: Dorothy Scott received a 'dead red rose' & disturbing phone calls. Then the California mom vanished

Hope said Jason is “diabolical” and believes he is a “prophet of God.”

“He says this himself,” she said. “One of the things he posted on his social media was that he was sent by God to eliminate the Demons, 1/2 Jews and Fake Christians of the world.”