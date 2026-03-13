What changed in case against Falcons’ James Pearce Jr.? Key charge dropped as three felony counts remain

Legal proceedings involving James Pearce Jr. have taken a significant turn after prosecutors revised the charges against the defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. While one of the original felony accusations has been dropped, the NFL player still faces multiple serious counts stemming from an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has filed three felony charges against Pearce: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence.

If convicted, those charges could potentially lead to a lengthy prison sentence.

One felony charge dropped The most notable development in the case is the removal of one of the earlier charges. Pearce no longer faces the felony count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, reducing the total number of felony accusations from five initially to three currently pending.

Another charge in the case was also revised. The aggravated stalking allegation was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Despite the changes, the remaining felony accusations still carry significant legal consequences.

Allegations surrounding the incident Authorities allege that the situation escalated after weeks of harassment and stalking. According to reports cited by Yahoo Sports, Pearce allegedly followed Jackson in his vehicle while she was attempting to reach a police station.

Prosecutors claim the pursuit resulted in a collision. The incident allegedly continued into a police chase, during which Pearce reportedly crashed his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before officers subdued him.

Jackson has since obtained a temporary protective order, telling a court she feared for her life. The order bars Pearce from contacting her or coming within 500 feet of her home or workplace. A hearing to determine whether the protection will become permanent is scheduled for April 21.

Pearce denies allegations Pearce has denied wrongdoing. His legal team released a statement saying he “maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story.”

The Falcons have not yet made a decision about Pearce’s future with the team. In an earlier statement after his arrest, the organization said it was “in the process [of] gathering more information.”

Pearce, a former standout at Tennessee Volunteers football, was selected 26th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 10.5 sacks in his first season.