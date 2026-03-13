Who starts for Cardinals after Kyler Murray exit? Crucial Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett revealed

The quarterback picture for the Arizona Cardinals has become uncertain after the franchise released longtime starter Kyler Murray, ending his seven-year stint with the team.

The former No. 1 overall pick did not remain a free agent for long. Murray has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, marking the beginning of what he described as the next chapter of his NFL career, reported Sports Illustrated.

While Murray’s future is now tied to Minnesota, the Cardinals must quickly figure out who will lead their offense in 2026.

Minshew and Brissett emerge as key options At the moment, the Cardinals have two veteran quarterbacks under contract, Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett, leaving the starting role wide open heading into the offseason.

Neither quarterback has been officially named the starter, meaning the competition could stretch into training camp. Both players have experience stepping into starting roles across the league, which could make the transition smoother for Arizona as it navigates the post-Murray era.

Minshew, known for his mobility and improvisational style, has started games for multiple teams during his career and often served as a dependable stopgap option. Brissett, meanwhile, has similarly built a reputation as a steady veteran presence capable of guiding an offense when needed.

Unless the Cardinals add another quarterback through the draft or free agency, the two veterans appear to be the most immediate contenders to take over under center in 2026.

Murray reflects on his Cardinals tenure Following the news of his release and subsequent signing in Minnesota, Murray shared a message reflecting on his time in Arizona and the support he has received.

“I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke,” Murray said. “I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career.”

He also addressed his former teammates, expressing disappointment that the group could not achieve more together.

“To my teammates… It breaks me the most that we never got it done,” Murray said. “It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together.”

Murray’s departure signals a major shift for the Cardinals, who built their offense around the quarterback for much of the past decade. Now, with the roster reset underway, the team’s next starting quarterback will likely emerge from the battle between Minshew and Brissett, unless Arizona brings in further competition before the season begins.