Rondale Moore cause of death: Vikings WR found with suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound

Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 25, according to WLKY. His death was confirmed by the Floyd County Coroner. Vikings WR Rondale Moore dies at 25. (Minnesota Vikings Website)

The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey told WHAS11 that Moore was found in a garage with what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also Read: Willie Colon cause of death: How did Puerto Rican music legend die? First details emerge

Who was Rondale Moore? Rondale Moore was born in New Albany, Indiana. He attended New Albany High School, where he won a state basketball championship in 2016.

He later transferred to Trinity High School in Louisville, helping lead the program to a state football title in 2017.

Moore went on to play at Purdue University under then-head coach Jeff Brohm, now the head coach at University of Louisville.

As a freshman in 2018, Moore had a standout season, recording 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American.

Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2025 season but was placed on injured reserve before the season began.

Following Moore’s death, Coach Brohm released a statement: "Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"