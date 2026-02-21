Willie Colon cause of death: How did Puerto Rican music legend die? First details emerge

Willie Colon, Puerto Rican trombonist and legendary composer, has died. He was 75. This comes hours after local media reports stated that Colon was hospitalized in New York on Friday. Born William Anthony Colón Román, Colon was a self-taught virtuoso who became one of salsa’s biggest local legends. Willie Colon died in a New York hospital (X)

Local media reports stated that he died on Saturday. Colon's family is yet to issue a statement.

Willie Colon's cause of death While Willie Colon's exact cause of death has not been revealed yet, media reports noted that he was being treated for respiratory problems.

Colon's recording career began explosively in 1967 at age 16, when he made his debut album El Malo alongside vocalist Héctor Lavoe. The partnership under the Fania label produced enduring classics including “Calle Luna, Calle Sol,” “Abuelita,” “El Día de Mi Suerte,” “La Murga,” and “Juana Peña,” establishing one of salsa’s most influential duos.

Over his career he released more than 32 albums, earned nine Gold Records and five Platinum Records, sold over eight million copies worldwide, and received eight Grammy nominations in the tropical music category. He also acted in films and television, including Vigilante, The Last Fight, Salsa, Miami Vice, and the telenovela La Intrusa.

Singer Rubén Blades shared a message of support on social media Friday, February 20, after reports suggested Colon had been hospitalized in New York for respiratory issues.

“Online news reports say that my colleague Willie Colón is currently hospitalized in a hospital in New York, having been urgently transferred there due to an apparent respiratory problem. I don’t have much information about the situation, but I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery and join the thousands of people praying for him to regain his health quickly. To him, his wife, his children, and his loved ones, we send our support during this difficult time,” Blades wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, a post on X from the account “Juana Peña” claimed Colon had been admitted to Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville on Wednesday due to respiratory problems and described his condition as delicate.