Indian-origin brothers Bhaskar, Arun Savani convicted in US fraud schemes worth millions, face over 400 years in prison

Two Indian-origin brothers from Pennsylvania have been convicted in the US for running a multi-state racketeering conspiracy that included visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering and tax fraud, authorities said. The brothers face statutory maximum sentences of 420 years and 415 years in prison. (REUTERS)

According to a press release by the US Attorney’s Office, Bhaskar Savani, a dentist, and his brother Arun Savani built what prosecutors described as a “complex criminal enterprise” known as the “Savani Group”, which generated millions of dollars through multiple fraudulent schemes across several years.

Following a trial, a jury found Bhaskar Savani, 60, and Arun Savani, 58, guilty on numerous charges connected to the racketeering conspiracy. Their associate, Aleksandra Radomiak, 48, was also convicted.

Savani brothers' scam According to the press note, the Savani brothers orchestrated several schemes, including visa fraud involving false H-1B visa applications, healthcare fraud targeting the Medicaid program, money laundering, and tax evasion. Prosecutors said the visa fraud scheme involved filing fraudulent visa applications to recruit foreign workers, mostly from India, who were allegedly forced to return portions of their wages and fees to the Savani Group.

Authorities also said the group carried out large-scale healthcare fraud by fraudulently obtaining Medicaid contracts and billing the programme through nominee-owned dental practices after their original practices were terminated from Medicaid insurance contracts. “The Savani Group defrauded Medicaid of more than $30 million through the scheme,” officials said.

In another scheme, the group allegedly billed Medicaid using another dentist’s National Provider Identifier on dates when that dentist was outside the US and for procedures performed by uncredentialed dentists. The Savani brothers were also accused of laundering the proceeds of the healthcare fraud through a network of corporate bank accounts linked to their business entities.

Prosecutors further said the brothers engaged in tax and wire fraud by claiming false business expenses and failing to report certain taxable payroll and income. According to authorities, the scheme involved failing to pay taxes on about $1.6 million of personal income and $1.1 million of employees’ unreported income.

Investigators also uncovered a scheme involving prototype dental implants labelled “Not For Human Use”. Prosecutors said the devices, which had not been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, were allegedly implanted in patients without their knowledge or consent.

“Through their criminal enterprise, Bhaskar and Arun Savani orchestrated long-running schemes to enrich themselves,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement announcing the convictions.

400 years in prison Bhaskar Savani was convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to violate racketeering laws, visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, tax fraud, and conspiracy related to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Arun Savani was convicted on similar charges tied to racketeering, visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering and tax offences.

Radomiak was convicted of conspiracy to violate racketeering laws as well as healthcare fraud-related charges.

The brothers face statutory maximum sentences of 420 years and 415 years in prison, respectively. Radomiak could face up to 40 years behind bars. Their sentencing is scheduled for July 2026.