‘I didn’t come here to wipe bums’: Indian-origin leader slams Australian premier's remarks on immigrants

An Indian-origin candidate of Australia’s Family First party has hit back at remarks made by South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas, calling them demeaning towards migrants. Malinauskas recently asked voters of a rival party to consider who would feed them and “wipe their bums” if immigration to Australia is curtailed. Deepa Mathew, Family First South Australia Legislative Council lead candidate, slammed remarks on immigration

Deepa Mathew, Family First South Australia Legislative Council lead candidate, lashed out at Malinauskas for stereotyping immigrants.

Who is Peter Malinauskas? What did he say? Peter Malinauskas is the premier of the Australian state of South Australia. On Wednesday, Mr Malinauskas answered a question about immigration at a Council for Economic Development of Australia event in Adelaide.

Asked how he could "win the day on immigration", Malinauskas said he had a message for One Nation voters. “Who's going to feed you and bathe you and wipe your bum when you're 90?” Malinauskas said, according to an ABC News report.

“Because it ain't going to be your kids. Because if I get my way, they're going to be working on submarines with high-paying jobs so they can afford to own their home. That has to be built by someone. And who is going to do that work?” added the premier of South Australia.

Deepa Mathew hits back Family First South Australia Legislative Council lead candidate Deepa Mathew criticised Malinauskas for suggesting that migrant workers are needed for wiping bums.

“I didn’t come here to wipe bums. I came here to be Australian,” said Mathew, who migrated to Australia from India 20 years ago. Mathew came to Australia as a young mother, built a successful career in banking, and then launched her own business.