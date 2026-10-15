Taylor Williams: 5 things to know about Baltimore mother charged in 2-month-old son Malik Woodard’s death

A Baltimore woman, Taylor Williams, has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death. Authorities alleged that her 2-month-old son, Malik Woodard, died from complications of severe dehydration, malnourishment and a traumatic head injury. Taylor Williams, 20, was arrested on October 5, more than a year after Malik’s death on Aug. 31, 2025. (X | @Kentuckygirl1)

Court records showed the mother was released on bond days after her arrest. The allegations against her remain unproven, and the criminal case is ongoing.

Taylor Williams, 20, was arrested on October 5, more than a year after Malik’s death on August 31, 2025. Investigators said the delay occurred because the medical examiner’s findings were not completed until months after the infant died.

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Five key things to know about the case 1. Taylor Williams is charged with child abuse resulting in death Williams has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, one of Maryland’s most serious child abuse offences. According to court records, she was arrested on October 5 in Baltimore.

Authorities alleged that her actions led to the death of her infant son. However, she is yet to be convicted.

2. Medical examiner ruled Malik died from dehydration, malnourishment and head trauma Police were called around 11:30 am on August 31, 2025, after reports of a baby who was not breathing near Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue.

Baltimore City firefighters performed CPR before Malik was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. He was pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Malik died from complications of severe dehydration and malnourishment. The autopsy also found a head injury that caused bleeding in the brain. Because of those findings, homicide detectives launched a criminal investigation.

3. Investigators say the infant gained only 50 grams during his lifetime Charging documents state that Malik was born on June 9, 2025, and died 83 days later.

Medical records reviewed by investigators showed he gained only 50 grams between birth and his death.

Authorities cited those records as part of the evidence supporting the criminal charges. Prosecutors have not publicly disclosed additional medical evidence beyond what is contained in the charging documents.

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4. Great-grandmother described the infant’s final moments According to charging documents, Malik’s great-grandmother told detectives she became concerned after hearing the baby cry unusually and struggle to breathe.

She said she alerted Williams, who allegedly instructed her to leave the room.

Williams later told investigators she briefly went to the bathroom before returning to find her son unresponsive. She said the child had no known medical conditions and that she sought help from a passing motorist, called 911 and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

5. Williams was released after posting bond Online Maryland court records show Williams was released after posting bond following her arrest.

Her release has generated significant discussion online. Social media users questioned the decision because the charge carries severe potential penalties if a conviction is secured. The court records reviewed by CBS News Baltimore do not explain the judge’s reasoning for granting bond.

Neighbours interviewed by CBS News Baltimore described the community as close-knit and said they were shocked by the allegations.

“There’s no reason for a child to be hungry when we live in Maryland,” neighbor Tamika Cole told the station