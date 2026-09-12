Lil Durk, India Royale’s relationship in focus after rapper’s acquittal: What happened between them; baby mama in focus

Lil Durk’s acquittal in his federal murder-for-hire trial has once again put the rapper’s personal life in the spotlight, with an old photo of Durk and India Royale backstage during his 2022 7220 Tour resurfacing online. The image, shared on X shows the couple together in Chicago.

Lil Durk acquitted: What happened to his relationship with India Royale? (X/@DullahTheking2)

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The throwback surfaced a day after a federal jury found Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, not guilty of charges stemming from an alleged 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. The prosecutors accused Durk of orchestrating the attack as retaliation for the 2020 killing of his friend and fellow rapper King Von. The shooting instead killed Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Lil Durk and India Royale: How their relationship began

Durk and India Royale have been publicly linked since 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Willow Banks, in October 2018.

Deep Dive What was the outcome of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial? Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial, where he was accused of orchestrating a 2022 attack targeting rapper Quando Rondo. How did Lil Durk and India Royale's relationship evolve amid his legal troubles? Lil Durk and India Royale have been publicly linked since 2017 and faced breakup rumors, but they reconciled and remain supportive, with Royale being referred to as Durk's wife. Why does Lil Durk still face potential legal issues after his acquittal? Despite his acquittal in the murder-for-hire case, Lil Durk faces a separate federal case involving racketeering and weapons-related charges, which could keep him in custody.

Also read: Lil Durk acquittal: G Herbo drops bombshell reaction; what to know about their relationship as video viral

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{{^usCountry}} Royale also has an older daughter from a previous relationship, and Durk has spoken publicly about considering her part of his family. Durk’s blended family and his seven reported biological children, including Willow, whom he shares with Royale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Royale also has an older daughter from a previous relationship, and Durk has spoken publicly about considering her part of his family. Durk’s blended family and his seven reported biological children, including Willow, whom he shares with Royale. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple’s relationship became even more public when Durk proposed to Royale onstage during a Chicago concert in December 2021. CNN reported on the proposal.

Breakup rumors, reconciliation and marriage

Durk and Royale have also faced periods of public speculation about their relationship. In September 2022, Royale posted that she was a “free agent”, prompting reports that the couple had split after years together. Capital XTRA’s relationship timeline documented the breakup reports and their subsequent reconciliation.

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Durk later spoke about Royale in an interview with XXL, saying that she would “always” be his girl and that they would always be together. XXL’s interview with Durk also featured him discussing the couple’s relationship and denying some of the rumors that had circulated online.

Also read: Who is Brian Steel? Net worth, fees, salary of Lil Durk’s lawyer after rapper’s acquittal in murder-for-hire case

In March 2026, Royale addressed fresh breakup speculation while Durk was awaiting trial. According to HOT 97, Royale referred to Durk as her “husband” and pushed back against claims about their relationship.

Where does India Royale stand after Durk’s acquittal?

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The resurfaced 2022 photograph does not, by itself, establish the couple’s current relationship status. However, it has renewed interest in Royale’s connection with Durk as he celebrates a major legal victory.

The acquittal came after prosecutors accused Durk of helping arrange the shooting of Rondo. The jury found him not guilty of the charges in that case after three days of deliberations. Durk remains in custody because he faces a separate federal case involving racketeering and weapons-related charges.