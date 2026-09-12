...
...
Next Story

Lil Durk, India Royale’s relationship in focus after rapper’s acquittal: What happened between them; baby mama in focus

After his acquittal, Lil Durk's relationship with India Royale gained attention with a throwback photo.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 09:45:00 IST
By Asmi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Lil Durk’s acquittal in his federal murder-for-hire trial has once again put the rapper’s personal life in the spotlight, with an old photo of Durk and India Royale backstage during his 2022 7220 Tour resurfacing online. The image, shared on X shows the couple together in Chicago.

Lil Durk acquitted: What happened to his relationship with India Royale? (X/@DullahTheking2)
Lil Durk acquitted: What happened to his relationship with India Royale? (X/@DullahTheking2)

The throwback surfaced a day after a federal jury found Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, not guilty of charges stemming from an alleged 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. The prosecutors accused Durk of orchestrating the attack as retaliation for the 2020 killing of his friend and fellow rapper King Von. The shooting instead killed Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Lil Durk and India Royale: How their relationship began

Durk and India Royale have been publicly linked since 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Willow Banks, in October 2018.

Deep Dive

What was the outcome of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial?

Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial, where he was accused of orchestrating a 2022 attack targeting rapper Quando Rondo.

How did Lil Durk and India Royale's relationship evolve amid his legal troubles?

Lil Durk and India Royale have been publicly linked since 2017 and faced breakup rumors, but they reconciled and remain supportive, with Royale being referred to as Durk's wife.

Why does Lil Durk still face potential legal issues after his acquittal?

Despite his acquittal in the murder-for-hire case, Lil Durk faces a separate federal case involving racketeering and weapons-related charges, which could keep him in custody.
Powered ByAsk HT

Also read: Lil Durk acquittal: G Herbo drops bombshell reaction; what to know about their relationship as video viral

The couple’s relationship became even more public when Durk proposed to Royale onstage during a Chicago concert in December 2021. CNN reported on the proposal.

Breakup rumors, reconciliation and marriage

Durk and Royale have also faced periods of public speculation about their relationship. In September 2022, Royale posted that she was a “free agent”, prompting reports that the couple had split after years together. Capital XTRA’s relationship timeline documented the breakup reports and their subsequent reconciliation.

Durk later spoke about Royale in an interview with XXL, saying that she would “always” be his girl and that they would always be together. XXL’s interview with Durk also featured him discussing the couple’s relationship and denying some of the rumors that had circulated online.

Also read: Who is Brian Steel? Net worth, fees, salary of Lil Durk’s lawyer after rapper’s acquittal in murder-for-hire case

In March 2026, Royale addressed fresh breakup speculation while Durk was awaiting trial. According to HOT 97, Royale referred to Durk as her “husband” and pushed back against claims about their relationship.

Where does India Royale stand after Durk’s acquittal?

The resurfaced 2022 photograph does not, by itself, establish the couple’s current relationship status. However, it has renewed interest in Royale’s connection with Durk as he celebrates a major legal victory.

The acquittal came after prosecutors accused Durk of helping arrange the shooting of Rondo. The jury found him not guilty of the charges in that case after three days of deliberations. Durk remains in custody because he faces a separate federal case involving racketeering and weapons-related charges.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

rapperus newscrimelos angeles
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/Lil Durk, India Royale’s relationship in focus after rapper’s acquittal: What happened between them; baby mama in focus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks