How many kids does Lil Durk have? Meet the rapper's children and family

Lil Durk is currently awaiting a verdict in his federal murder-for-hire trial, but his life outside the courtroom has also drawn attention because of his blended family.

Lil Durk has seven reported biological children and also considers India Royale’s older daughter part of his family. (Lil Durk/Instagram)

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The Chicago rapper is reported to have seven biological children, Angelo Banks, Bella Banks, Zayden Banks, Romeo Banks, Du’mier Banks, Skylar Banks and Willow Banks. He became a father at 17 and has children with several women. He also considers India Royale’s older daughter, Skylar, part of his family.

Durk has spoken about his children in interviews and shared family moments on social media. The number can be confusing because he has also described his family more broadly, including his bonus daughter, India Royale’s older daughter Big Sky, and the two children of his late brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., whom he has helped raise.

Lil Durk’s children: Angelo Banks, Bella Banks and Zayden Banks

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{{^usCountry}} Angelo Banks is Lil Durk’s oldest child. According to BCK Online, Durk welcomed Angelo with Nicole Covone in 2011. The couple also had a daughter, Bella Banks, in 2013 before they separated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angelo Banks is Lil Durk’s oldest child. According to BCK Online, Durk welcomed Angelo with Nicole Covone in 2011. The couple also had a daughter, Bella Banks, in 2013 before they separated. {{/usCountry}}

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Durk’s son Zayden Banks was born a few months after Bella. His mother’s identity has not been publicly confirmed. In October 2024, Zayden publicly defended his father following his arrest, writing that Durk was “a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally.”

During a 2023 interview with XXL, Durk also spoke about Zayden’s personality, saying: “Zayden’s super smart. He like computers and stuff.”

Also Read: Lil Durk trial: Why the rapper may remain behind bars even if he is found not guilty

Romeo Banks, Du’mier Banks and Skylar Banks

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Romeo Banks is also one of Durk’s biological children. His mother, Travonna Craig, publicly discussed their son in 2022, and Durk has since acknowledged Romeo as his son. BCK Online currently lists Romeo among Durk’s seven biological children.

Durk’s son Du’mier Banks was born in 2014. His mother’s identity has not been publicly confirmed.

His daughter Skylar Banks, also known as “Baby Sky,” is another of his children. In his XXL interview, he described Skylar by saying: “Baby Sky crazy like me.”

Also Read: Lil Durk trial: Will there be a verdict in the case today? Details amid Day 2 of jury deliberation

Willow Banks and Lil Durk’s blended family

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Willow Banks is Durk’s youngest biological child. He shares her with India Royale. The couple began dating in 2017 and welcomed Willow in October 2018.

India also has an older daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship. Durk has said he considers her one of his own. During the XXL interview, he said: “Big Sky is India’s daughter. You know I’ve been there for her. So, she one of mines.”

Durk also helps raise the two children of his late brother, DThang. In 2024, a family photo showed Durk with 10 children, including his seven biological children, India’s daughter and his niece and nephew.

Information about Lil Durk’s children is based on publicly available interviews, reports and social media posts. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify all details about his children or their mothers.

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