Lil Durk trial: Will there be a verdict in the case today? Details amid Day 2 of jury deliberation

Rapper Lil Durk, real name Durk Devontay Banks, is on the second day of jury deliberation Thursday in the murder-for-hire plot on rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. Rapper Lil Durk. (Lil Durk/ Instagram)

On Wednesday, the jury heard the closing arguments in the case at the Los Angeles courtroom, followed by a round of deliberation. But the jury was unable to reach a decision on Wednesday, as Lil Durk's defense sought emergency evidence hearing on an interview between Lil Durk and JD Akademiks, which they argued was played selectively edited as a "brazen confession" of the alleged murder-for-hire charges.

In the midst of it, the jury sent a note to the US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald saying that they have not been able to reach a decision. Wednesday's court session, thus, ended without a verdict despite many anticipating a verdict yesterday itself.

The trial spilt over to Thursday, September 10, as the courthouse returned to session. The jury deliberated for a while before sending two notes to the judge at 9:00am PT, Los Angeles Magazine reported. But the key question remains: will there be a verdict in the case today? Let's find out.

Also read: Lil Durk trial: Why the rapper may remain behind bars even if he is found not guilty

Will There Be A Verdict Today In the Lil Durk Murder-For-Hire Trial? What To Know The Los Angeles Magazine, which is covering the trial proceedings live from the LA courthouse, reported early on Thursday morning, soon after the court went back into session, that the jury has sent a second note to the judge. The contents of the note are, as yet, unclear. The report did not mention whether they were able to reach a verdict.

Holly Baird, associated with a PR agency, reported that the second jury note contains questions "directly to the government's burden of proof."

Also read: Lil Durk trial update: When is the verdict and what happens next for the rapper after murder-for-hire case?

"What legally constitutes a conspiracy on the Quando stalking count, and what intent must be proven with respect to the Robinson count—specifically, 'intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate,'" they added. "They are examining the elements, one by one."

But when it comes to a verdict in the case, reports suggest that the jury is expected to deliver a verdict later today as discussions have nearly wrapped up. Independent journalist Dennis Byron, who has been covering the trial live, reported that "It does appear that there will be a verdict today in Lil Durk trial."

Los Angeles Magazine, however, reported that members of the gallery believe that a verdict might not come before Friday, September 11.