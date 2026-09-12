Lil Durk net worth: Rapper’s fortune in focus as murder-for-hire trial ends with not guilty verdict

Lil Durk has been found not guilty on all charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial, ending one of the biggest legal battles of his career. The verdict also puts the focus back on the rapper’s life and finances.

Lil Durk built his net worth through music and OTF, while his not guilty verdict marks a major turning point in his career. (Lil Durk/Instagram)

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Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $8 million. Most of that wealth comes from his long-running music career, including streaming, album releases, touring and collaborations.

His Only the Family (OTF) label and brand have also become an important part of his career and business interests.

Lil Durk’s music career and rise to fame

Deep Dive What were the charges against Lil Durk in the murder-for-hire trial? Lil Durk faced federal charges including conspiracy, using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using and discharging firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Why was Lil Durk found not guilty in his murder-for-hire trial? He was found not guilty due to a lack of evidence directly linking him to the crime, with his defense arguing there was a 'tsunami of reasonable doubt' surrounding the case. How does Lil Durk generate income through his music career? Lil Durk generates income primarily from streaming, album releases, touring, and collaborations, alongside his business interests with his label, Only the Family (OTF).

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, began releasing music in Chicago in the early 2010s. His mixtapes Life Ain’t No Joke and Signed to the Streets helped him gain a following before he moved into the mainstream.

He signed with Def Jam Recordings and released his debut album, Remember My Name, in 2015. He later put out albums including Lil Durk 2X, The Voice, 7220 and Almost Healed.

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{{^usCountry}} His commercial success grew through major collaborations. His joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. 7220 also topped the chart in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His commercial success grew through major collaborations. His joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. 7220 also topped the chart in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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His 2023 song “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, became another major career highlight. The track won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2024.

Also Read: Who is Brian Steel? Net worth, fees, salary of Lil Durk’s lawyer after rapper’s acquittal in murder-for-hire case

How Lil Durk makes his money?

Music is the clearest source of Lil Durk’s publicly reported wealth. Streaming from his large catalog provides ongoing income, while album releases and collaborations have added to his earnings over the years.

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Live performances and touring are another major part of a successful rapper’s income, and Durk has spent years performing for audiences in the US and internationally. His collaborations with artists such as Drake, Lil Baby and J. Cole have also helped keep his music commercially relevant.

Durk is also the founder of Only the Family (OTF). It began as his music collective and grew into a wider label and brand. This gives him business interests beyond his own recordings.

Also Read: Lil Durk verdict: Major update from DJ Akademiks Kick stream as jury reaches decision

Lil Durk wealth and estimated distribution

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There is no public financial statement showing exactly how his wealth is divided between his music catalog, cash, property, businesses and other personal assets.

For now, his music remains the strongest publicly known foundation of his wealth, with streaming, touring and his OTF business interests making up the main areas connected to his earnings.

Lil Durk trial and latest verdict

Lil Durk was accused of helping arrange the 2022 Los Angeles attack targeting Quando Rondo, which killed Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Prosecutors linked the alleged plot to King Von’s 2020 killing.

Durk denied the charges, and a federal jury found him not guilty on all charges on September 11, 2026.

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