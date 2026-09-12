Lil Durk verdict: Major update from DJ Akademiks Kick stream as jury reaches decision
Lil Durk’s jury reached a verdict, while Doodie Lo claimed he was cleared, but the not-guilty result remained unconfirmed.
A verdict has been reached in Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles, but the result has not yet been officially announced in court. A clip from DJ Akademiks’ Kick stream shows OTF affiliate Doodie Lo claiming that Durk was found not guilty on all federal murder-for-hire charges.
Los Angeles Magazine reporter Taylor Parise confirmed at 4:08 p.m. PT on September 11 that jurors had reached a verdict after three days of deliberations. Later another update came that Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty of all 5 charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial.
Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial verdict reached after three days
The new claim surfaced during DJ Akademiks’ livestream, when Doodie Lo called into the show and excitedly said that Lil Durk had been cleared of the federal murder-for-hire charges. Akademiks also reacted to an update from journalist Meghann Cuniff confirming that the jury had reached a decision.
The stream then turned into a celebration. The jury’s decision had not yet been formally read in federal court, meaning the claim about a complete not-guilty verdict could not be treated as confirmed at that point.
The case centers on an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that prosecutors say was part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. Rondo survived the shooting, but his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed.
Prosecutors have linked the alleged attack to retaliation for the 2020 killing of rapper King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett. Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.
Also Read: Lil Durk verdict: Jury decision made in rapper's murder-for-hire trial; Details amid ‘quiet’ day at LA courthouse
What Lil Durk faces in the federal case?
Durk and his co-defendants faced federal charges connected to the alleged 2022 plot. The case included allegations involving conspiracy, stalking and murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as a firearms charge.
The prosecution has argued that Durk helped arrange and fund the alleged attack. His defense has disputed the government’s case and maintained that he was not responsible for the shooting.
Jurors began deliberations on September 9 and continued into September 11. During their discussions, they asked the judge questions about parts of the instructions, including the meaning of “intent.”
Also Read: How many kids does Lil Durk have? Meet the rapper's children and family
The latest confirmed development is that the jury has reached its decision and the rapper is found not guilty. A separate federal racketeering case involving Durk also remains pending. The outcome of this trial does not by itself resolve that separate case.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More