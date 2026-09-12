Lil Durk verdict: Major update from DJ Akademiks Kick stream as jury reaches decision

A verdict has been reached in Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles, but the result has not yet been officially announced in court. A clip from DJ Akademiks’ Kick stream shows OTF affiliate Doodie Lo claiming that Durk was found not guilty on all federal murder-for-hire charges.

Rapper Lil Durk got the verdict in the murder-for-hire trial. (Lil Durk/ Instagram)

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Los Angeles Magazine reporter Taylor Parise confirmed at 4:08 p.m. PT on September 11 that jurors had reached a verdict after three days of deliberations. Later another update came that Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty of all 5 charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial.

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Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial verdict reached after three days

{{^usCountry}} The new claim surfaced during DJ Akademiks’ livestream, when Doodie Lo called into the show and excitedly said that Lil Durk had been cleared of the federal murder-for-hire charges. Akademiks also reacted to an update from journalist Meghann Cuniff confirming that the jury had reached a decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new claim surfaced during DJ Akademiks’ livestream, when Doodie Lo called into the show and excitedly said that Lil Durk had been cleared of the federal murder-for-hire charges. Akademiks also reacted to an update from journalist Meghann Cuniff confirming that the jury had reached a decision. {{/usCountry}}

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The stream then turned into a celebration. The jury’s decision had not yet been formally read in federal court, meaning the claim about a complete not-guilty verdict could not be treated as confirmed at that point.

The case centers on an August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that prosecutors say was part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. Rondo survived the shooting, but his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed.

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Prosecutors have linked the alleged attack to retaliation for the 2020 killing of rapper King Von, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett. Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Also Read: Lil Durk verdict: Jury decision made in rapper's murder-for-hire trial; Details amid ‘quiet’ day at LA courthouse

What Lil Durk faces in the federal case?

Durk and his co-defendants faced federal charges connected to the alleged 2022 plot. The case included allegations involving conspiracy, stalking and murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as a firearms charge.

The prosecution has argued that Durk helped arrange and fund the alleged attack. His defense has disputed the government’s case and maintained that he was not responsible for the shooting.

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Jurors began deliberations on September 9 and continued into September 11. During their discussions, they asked the judge questions about parts of the instructions, including the meaning of “intent.”

Also Read: How many kids does Lil Durk have? Meet the rapper's children and family

The latest confirmed development is that the jury has reached its decision and the rapper is found not guilty. A separate federal racketeering case involving Durk also remains pending. The outcome of this trial does not by itself resolve that separate case.