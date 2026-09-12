Lil Durk's first baby mama Nicole Cavone puts out cryptic message amid rapper's acquittal: ‘They needed to lie…’

Lil Durk was acquitted of all charges in the murder-for-hire trial in Quando Rondo's case. Amid this, his first baby mama Nicole Cavone put out cryptic messages on social media. Cavone, who goes by Nikki Cavone on Instagram, is the mother of Durk's oldest child Angelo Banks, born in 2011. The couple also had a daughter, Bella Banks, in 2013, before they separated.

Nicole Cavone is the mother of Lil Durk's oldest child. (Facebook/Nicole Covone, X/@Olusoji_01)

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Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, remains behind bars for now as the 33-year-old is set to face a federal racketeering trial on October 5. Amid this, Cavone put out messages that many felt were linked to Durk's trial.

Nicole Cavone posts for Lil Durk

The clearest post for Lil Durk was made on Cavone's Instagram stories where she posted a photo of the rapper.

Deep Dive Why did Nicole Cavone post cryptic messages after Lil Durk's acquittal? Nicole Cavone shared cryptic messages on social media, which many interpreted as supportive gestures towards Lil Durk following his acquittal in the murder-for-hire trial. What charges was Lil Durk acquitted of in the murder-for-hire trial? Lil Durk was acquitted of multiple charges including conspiracy to commit stalking, and charges related to a murder-for-hire plot resulting in death. What legal troubles does Lil Durk still face after his acquittal? Despite being acquitted, Lil Durk remains in federal custody facing a separate federal racketeering trial scheduled for October 5.

Nicole Cavone's Instagram story for Lil Durk.

The caption read ‘Lil Durk found not guilty on all charges’ and below, Cavone wrote ‘Don’t tell and one day you coming home'. She also used Durk's Ride 4 Me song as the background to the Instagram story.

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{{^usCountry}} On Facebook, Cavone's post was more subtle. She wrote “You won as soon as they needed to lie on you to get people on their side,” without mentioning anyone by name. Who is Nicole Cavone? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Facebook, Cavone's post was more subtle. She wrote “You won as soon as they needed to lie on you to get people on their side,” without mentioning anyone by name. Who is Nicole Cavone? {{/usCountry}}

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Cavone is part of Only The Family or OTF, the Chicago music group Durk is associated with. She's also known as OTF Nikki. Cavone is from Chicago and lists Cindy Caracci as her cousin on Facebook.

Also Read | Lil Durk, India Royale’s relationship in focus after rapper’s acquittal: What happened between them; baby mama in focus

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She's also the owner and CEO of Credit Clique LLC. The company website states its vision as ‘To empower individuals with the elite tools, knowledge, and means to reach their financial aspirations. To offer superior credit repair services that lay the groundwork for financial resilience and success. In addition, to become a central support system that inspires others to become the CEO of their credit and financial futures.’

What's up with Angelo and Bella Banks?

Angelo is into football as per his Instagram account. He plays for the Elmhurst Eagles, a youth team, an old social media post shows. After Durk was acquitted, Angelo put up a story saying “I love you dad I always believed in you.”

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The family photo had Lil Durk's All Love as the background music.

Lil Durk's son Angelo put up a story after he was acquitted.

Durk's daughter, Bella is a ‘public figure’ as per her Instagram bio. She's the CEO of a beauty company, Bella Beauty.

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Lil Durk also has other children – Zayden Banks, Romeo Banks, Du’mier Banks, Skylar Banks and Willow Banks and was romantically linked with India Royale as well.