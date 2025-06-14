Linda Fire map and evacuation updates: Blaze near English Hills, Vacaville, threatens structures

The Linda Fire, a vegetation blaze that broke out in Solano County near Vacaville, has grown to 50 acres and is threatening nearby structures. The fire is burning along Linda Vista Lane, near the community of Allendale and close to the English Hills mountain range. Linda Fire is currently burning in Solano County near Vacaville, California.(X/ @CALFIRELNU)

An evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Vacaville. Click here to view the evacuation map. Fire crews, including ground units and air tankers, are actively working to contain the blaze, which remains 0% contained as of the latest update.

Cal Fire LNU posted on X: “The fire is at 50 acres 0% Contained. Air and ground resources are at scene working on Fire Attack. Evacuation warnings have been place for zones SOL2788 and SOL2790.”

Solano County Office of Emergency Services (OES) shared further details on Facebook: “Multiple fire agencies are working a vegetation fire the English Hills area of unincorporated Vacaville. Evacuation warning now including Zone SOL-2790: NORTH of Peaceful Glen Road, SOUTH of Timm Ranch, EAST of John Wayne Lane, Starview Lane, and Clover Lane, WEST of Rolling Hills Lane, Acacia Lane, and Dead End Ruby Lane.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information