Lindsay Clancy attorney asks Trump for pardon after mistrial: ‘Consider this young lady’

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has asked US President Donald Trump to consider pardoning his client. He said he hopes Trump will “consider this young lady” and look at who she is and what she has been through. Reddington made the comments during a September 8 interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington has appealed to Donald Trump for a possible pardon. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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Reddington was asked what could happen next for Clancy after her recent trial ended in a mistrial. In response, he directly addressed Trump, saying he hoped the president would consider granting Clancy a pardon, according to Parade. Clancy is accused of killing her three children before trying to take her own life. The 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lindsay Clancy postpartum psychosis case

Clancy’s defense does not deny that she was involved in the deaths. Instead, her lawyers argue that she should not be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, an extreme mental health condition that they say affected her actions. Her case recently ended without a verdict after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury foreperson told the court that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

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The mistrial has put Clancy’s case back in the spotlight, with the possibility of another trial now being discussed. Trump himself suggested that another trial could take place when he was asked about the case during a press briefing on Friday.

Trump described the case as “a horrible tragedy” and said it appeared that the jury had been unable to reach a decision. He also said he assumed there would be another trial. Trump said Clancy had done “a horrible, horrible thing” but added that the eventual punishment could involve a mental institution, jail or something else. He said the legal process would continue through another trial.

Lindsay Clancy pardon request

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Reddington pointed to Trump’s earlier comments about the case as one reason he believed the president might consider Clancy’s situation. He asked Trump to look at Clancy as a person, her background and what she has gone through before considering a pardon.

What is postpartum psychosis?

During the Good Morning America interview, Reddington also spoke about postpartum mental health conditions. He said he had known very little about postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis before working on Clancy’s case, according to Parade.

Several social media users pointed out that the case involves Massachusetts state charges, arguing that a presidential pardon would not legally apply to state-level crimes. Some commenters questioned why Reddington would publicly ask Trump for a pardon despite the issue surrounding presidential authority over state charges. Others suggested that the attorney may have had another reason for making the public appeal.