Why did Ray LaMontagne collapse on stage? What we know about singer’s health

Grammy-winning singer Ray LaMontagne collapsed on stage during his concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Saturday. The 53-year-old singer was performing his 2004 song “Jolene” when the incident happened. Ray LaMontagne performs during his Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour. (Image credit- Ray LaMontagne Instagram) (Ray LaMontagne Instagram)

A fan-recorded video from the concert showed LaMontagne playing his guitar and singing normally before suddenly making a grunt and falling backwards onto the stage. The unexpected fall shocked the audience, with fans heard gasping during the scary moment. Two members of LaMontagne’s team quickly rushed to the singer’s side after he fell.

Ray LaMontagne cause of collapse LaMontagne’s team later shared an update about his health on Instagram Stories. They said he was taken to a local emergency medical service (EMS) after the incident. His team said he was being treated for dehydration caused by the heat. They also said the singer was doing well and thanked fans at the Nashville concert for understanding, according to Page Six.

The statement said LaMontagne was thankful for all the support he received after he collapsed on stage. His team also said he was already preparing for his next concert in Louisville, Kentucky, the following night. LaMontagne did perform in Louisville on Sunday as planned. This showed that he was well enough to continue his tour after the Nashville incident.

Ray LaMontagne Nashville collapse However, LaMontagne did not publicly discuss the Nashville collapse during his Louisville performance. The singer is currently on his Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, which began on August 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of LaMontagne’s debut album, “Trouble,” which was released in 2004.

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During the tour, LaMontagne has been performing the “Trouble” album from start to finish, along with other songs from his career. LaMontagne had announced the tour in March 2025, telling fans that he would perform the album “top to tail” for the first time since its release, as noted by Page Six.

He also asked fans to join him and his friends in celebrating the anniversary of the album, saying the occasion would not be the same without them. “Trouble” became a major part of LaMontagne’s early career and later reached No. 5 on the UK charts, almost two years after its original release.

Ray LaMontagne tour LaMontagne has released nine studio albums during his career. His most recent studio album, “Long Way Home,” was released in August 2024. The singer also has a Grammy win to his name. He won the Best Contemporary Folk Album award at the 2011 Grammys for his 2010 album “God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise.”

LaMontagne’s current tour is scheduled to continue across the US, with upcoming stops including Philadelphia, Detroit and Boston, among other cities. The tour is currently scheduled to end on October 3, after three performances at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.