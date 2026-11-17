A Massachusetts judge on Monday scheduled Lindsay Clancy’s retrial for late March after prosecutors signaled that — at least for now — they intend to prosecute her again on first-degree murder charges in the killings of her three young children.

Lindsay Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. (via REUTERS)

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Clancy's first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible for the killings. Eleven jurors favored acquittal on the grounds of insanity, while one disagreed.

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While the Plymouth County district attorney hasn't indicated publicly whether his office will pursue the same charges in a second trial, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague told the judge during Monday's hearing that prosecutors were “ready to pick a jury trial date.”

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{{^usCountry}} Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said he took that to mean that prosecutors intended to go ahead with a first-degree murder case, as a lesser charge would allow Clancy to waive her right to have a jury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said he took that to mean that prosecutors intended to go ahead with a first-degree murder case, as a lesser charge would allow Clancy to waive her right to have a jury. {{/usCountry}}

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“The die has been cast,” Reddington told Judge William Sullivan. “I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it’s an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments.”

Prosecutors had sought a May trial date, citing scheduling conflicts, but Sullivan set the retrial for March 29.

The decision to schedule Clancy's second trial comes a week after Sullivan rejected a defense request to dismiss the charges. He ruled that a retrial would not violate Clancy’s constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

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Attorneys are scheduled to return to court Dec. 30 to discuss trial logistics, security and media arrangements.

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Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, has never disputed that she killed her three children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Her attorneys said she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness that can afflict mothers after childbirth.

Prosecutors argued Clancy planned the killings and understood what she was doing.