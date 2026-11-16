Trump addresses Bessent-Lutnick rift amid Nvidia-China chip row, rules out firing Commerce Secretary

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged differences between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over how Washington should approach China, following a public disagreement over restrictions on Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports. Congressional scrutiny is growing over the Commerce Department’s handling of Megaspeed, suspected of helping divert Nvidia AI chips to China. Trump defended Lutnick’s approach, while lawmakers seek explanations for the delay and the administration’s decisions on sensitive technology exports. (Bloomberg) Asked about the apparent tensions between the two Cabinet officials, Trump told reporters they held contrasting views on dealing with Beijing, but stressed that he understood both positions. "One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow-up with China," Trump said. “I understand very well both sides.” Trump says he won't fire Lutnick

Deep Dive Why did Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick disagree over Megaspeed? What would putting Megaspeed on the Entity List mean for its access to Nvidia chips? Will Trump fire Howard Lutnick over the delay in restricting Megaspeed?

Trump also dismissed speculation that he could replace Lutnick, responding with a firm “no” when reporters asked whether he was considering a change in the post. The US President defended Lutnick amid criticism over the reported delay in placing Megaspeed on Washington’s trade blacklist. Trump acknowledged that the Commerce Secretary “might have delayed” the move, but suggested the decision was driven by concerns about the potential fallout with Beijing. “He was doing that because if you didn’t delay it . . . you could have a blow-up with China,” Trump said, appearing to indicate that Lutnick's approach was intended to prevent an escalation in tensions between the two countries. The President's comments come amid growing scrutiny of the Commerce Department's handling of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that has come under investigation over allegations that it may have helped divert advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers. The dispute has brought differences within the administration into the open, particularly over how aggressively the US should enforce export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technology destined for China. Also Read: Trump open to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Alice Huang is a Chinese spy