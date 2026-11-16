Trump open to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Alice Huang is a Chinese spy

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would be comfortable with Jensen Huang returning as chief executive of Nvidia, suggesting that the technology executive may have learnt an important lesson following allegations surrounding his personal relationships. Trump said he would welcome Huang’s reinstatement, following allegations about Huang’s personal relationships and scrutiny of Alice Huang. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Speaking to reporters on Monday as he departed the White House for a visit to the Philippines and China, Trump responded to a Financial Times report claiming that Huang had assembled a 'war room’ involving prominent Silicon Valley executives to campaign for his reinstatement. “I would not mind,” Trump said, adding that Huang had “learned a big lesson”.

Deep Dive Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO? What is the Stand With Jensen campaign asking Nvidia to do? Has Donald Trump said Jensen Huang should return as Nvidia CEO?

“I think having Jensen go back – a lot of people are asking Jensen – they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea,” he added. The President further remarked: “I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that.” He denied that national security has been put at risk due to Huang.