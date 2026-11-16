Trump may meet Kim Jong Un in China during East Asia trip, hints at talks with North Korean leader

US President ​Donald Trump on Monday said he ‌might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to ​East Asia this week, a surprise ​announcement that could reshape his swing ⁠through the Philippines and China. Donald Trump says he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his China visit this week. (AFP)

The ​president, who met the North Korean leader ​several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, has ​previously expressed interest in another ​meeting during his current term. Senior US officials, ‌however, ⁠had previously said he had no immediate plans of doing so.

Also read: Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock by August 2026, report says