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Trump may meet Kim Jong Un in China during East Asia trip, hints at talks with North Korean leader

Donald Trump says he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his East Asia trip, raising the possibility of fresh US-North Korea talks.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 20:41:43 IST
Reuters
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US President ​Donald Trump on Monday said he ‌might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to ​East Asia this week, a surprise ​announcement that could reshape his swing ⁠through the Philippines and China.

Donald Trump says he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his China visit this week. (AFP)
Donald Trump says he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his China visit this week. (AFP)

The ​president, who met the North Korean leader ​several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, has ​previously expressed interest in another ​meeting during his current term. Senior US officials, ‌however, ⁠had previously said he had no immediate plans of doing so.

Also read: Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock by August 2026, report says

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"(China's President Xi Jinping) was here a month ​ago, ​and we're ⁠also going to meet with (Russian) President Putin, and we ​may meet with Kim Jong ​Un ⁠also," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing, saying any ⁠meeting ​with Kim would be ​in China.

"So that'll be good."

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Home/World News/Us News/Trump May Meet Kim Jong Un In China During East Asia Trip, Hints At Talks With North Korean Leader
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