North Korea makes changes to national flag for first time in 78 years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has changed the proportions of the national flag introduced under his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, for the first time since the country's establishment in 1948. Members of the military raise the North Korea flag during the commissioning ceremony of the destroyer "Kang Kon" at Wonsan Port, North Korea. ( REUTERS)

The national flag’s height-to-width ratio has been changed from 1:2 to 1:1.65, according to Article 166 of North Korea’s revised constitution, The Straits Times reported on Friday citing Naenara, a state-run website. The change makes the flag shorter while retaining its familiar design.

The revision is the first alteration to the flag's official proportions in 78 years. The flag was originally introduced under his grandfather, North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, with Soviet influence in the aftermath of the second World War.

Its central red field, white and blue stripes, and red five-pointed star remain unchanged. The shorter design, though, brings the red star closer to the centre of the flag.

History of North Korea's national flag North Korea adopted its current national flag in September 1948, shortly before the formal establishment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on September 9, that year.

The design emerged during the period following World War II, when the Korean Peninsula was divided into Soviet and American occupation zones. The Soviet Union played an important role in shaping the early political and institutional structures of the North Korean state, as per the Korea Joong Ang Daily.

It featured a broad red central band, bordered by narrow white stripes and blue bands at the top and bottom. A red five-pointed star sits inside a white circle near the flagpole.

North Korean officials discussed making the flag shorter when it was first introduced in 1948. The proposed change was rejected, and the original proportions remained in place for decades, the Wall Street Journal reported.