The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear an appeal by Lindsay Clancy, who is seeking to have the murder charges against her dismissed ahead of her scheduled 2027 retrial in the deaths of her three young children.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear Lindsay Clancy’s appeal in January 2027, shortly before her scheduled March retrial. (AFP)

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She is accused of killing her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan — in January 2023.

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According to a court filing dated Thursday, November 19, the state’s highest court has scheduled oral arguments for January 2027, approximately two months before Clancy’s retrial is due to begin on March 29, WCVB5 reported.

Clancy’s legal team is challenging a lower court decision that rejected her request to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

Lindsay Clancy's first trial ended in hung jury

Clancy’s first trial concluded in September with a hung jury after seven days of deliberations. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

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{{^usCountry}} During the proceedings, her defense attorneys, Kevin Reddington and Martin Weinberg, maintained that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis. Defense challenges judge’s decision to declare mistrial {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the proceedings, her defense attorneys, Kevin Reddington and Martin Weinberg, maintained that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis. Defense challenges judge’s decision to declare mistrial {{/usCountry}}

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Following the mistrial, Clancy’s attorneys promptly filed a motion seeking dismissal of the murder charges, arguing that a second trial would violate her constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

The defense contends that Judge William Sullivan, who presided over the first trial, improperly declared a mistrial without personally questioning the lone juror who prevented the panel from reaching a unanimous decision.

Reddington argued that the holdout juror had acknowledged having reasonable doubt but was allegedly unwilling to follow the court’s legal instructions.

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The defense also pointed to a note sent by the jury foreperson to the judge, which raised concerns that the holdout juror was not following the instructions provided during the trial. Reddington argued that the judge should have questioned the juror before declaring a mistrial.

Judge rejects double jeopardy argument

On November 9, Judge Sullivan rejected Clancy’s dismissal request in a 17-page ruling, concluding that the jury’s deadlock provided sufficient grounds for declaring a mistrial.

In his decision, Sullivan wrote that “the foreperson’s note did not reasonably suggest Juror Doe’s inability to deliberate or follow the law.”

He further explained that questioning the lone holdout juror could have placed undue pressure on that individual, particularly because the rest of the jury had reportedly reached a position that left only one member in disagreement.

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The judge described such questioning as “impermissibly coercive.”

Sullivan ultimately concluded that there was a “manifest necessity” for declaring a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

“Because the Court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury’s deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy’s right not to be placed in double jeopardy,” he stated in the order.

The ruling cleared the way for prosecutors to pursue a second trial.

Supreme Judicial Court sets January 2027 arguments

Clancy’s legal challenge will now move before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which is expected to hear oral arguments in January 2027.

In the November 19 filing, Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elizabeth N. Dewar noted that the court would exercise its supervisory authority only “in the most exceptional circumstances” and when “there is no other adequate alternative remedy.”

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The filing also establishes the briefing schedule. Clancy’s attorneys must submit their appeal brief by December 3, while prosecutors are required to file their response by December 17.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s decision could have significant implications for the prosecution, as the appeal seeks to prevent the murder charges from proceeding to a second trial.

Clancy remains in custody

Clancy remains in custody at Tewksbury Hospital as the legal proceedings continue.

Her retrial is currently scheduled to begin on March 29, 2027. The upcoming Supreme Judicial Court hearing will take place shortly before that date, with the outcome of her appeal potentially determining whether the murder case proceeds as scheduled.