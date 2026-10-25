Mary Peltola, the former Alaska congresswoman running for the US Senate

Mary Sattler Peltola is making headlines as she challenges Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan for Alaska’s US Senate seat. A retired teacher, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. is also running for the seat as a Republican. A member of the Democratic party, Peltola’s campaign focuses on lowering living costs, protecting fisheries and making housing more affordable. She secured nearly 50% of the votes in Alaska’s August 2026 primary. The race has garnered nationwide attention as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance recently traveled there to hold a rally in support of incumbent Dan Sullivan. Mary Peltola represented Alaska in the US House of Representatives from 2022 to 2025. (REUTERS/Kerry Tasker)

Mary Peltola began her political career in 1999 when she was elected to the Alaska House of Representatives. She served there for a decade and later joined the Bethel City Council from 2011 to 2013. In 2017, she became executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. In 2022, she won a special election to the US House of Representatives, succeeding Congressman Don Young. She became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress and served until 2025. She lost re-election to Republican Nick Begich and left Congress in January 2025.

Growing up in Alaska, family and education Peltola was born on August 31, 1973, in Anchorage, Alaska. She grew up in rural Alaska along the Kuskokwim River and is Yup’ik, an Alaskan indigenous group. Her mother, Elizabeth Williams was from the Yup’ik village of Kwethluk. Her father, Ward Sattler, moved to Alaska from Nebraska and worked as a teacher, principal and bush pilot. Peltola spent her childhood fishing salmon with her father, an experience that later shaped her interest in fisheries and rural Alaskan communities.

As a student, she attended the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Southeast and the University of Alaska Anchorage between 1991 and 1998. She has seven children, including four biological children and three stepchildren whom she raised with her late husband Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr, a former Alaska regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He died in a plane crash in September 2023.

Peltola’s campaign focus and key issues By using the slogan “Fish, Family, Freedom”, she argues that federal policies should cater more to “Alaska’s unique needs”. She has made fisheries, the cost of living and energy affordability her main focus in the US Senate race. Growing up fishing salmon and working with the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, she favors banning factory trawling, reducing bycatch, increasing funding for fish stock assessments and providing assistance to fishing communities affected by declining fish populations. Moreover, she stands for expanding the Child Tax Credit, increasing access to childcare and cutting income taxes for working and middle-class Alaskans earning less than $92,000 annually.

Peltola has also advocated for oil and gas development in Alaska, including the Willow project and has called for faster government approvals for energy projects. Her energy plan also includes improving electricity access in rural communities, along with restoring federal tax credits for wind, solar and hydropower projects. She also called for providing assistance to low income families and a greater investment in geothermal energy.

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Immigration, jobs, trade and tariffs During a 2022 congressional campaign, Peltola stated that she wants Alaskans to be prioritized for local jobs over immigrants. In 2023, she voted against the Secure the Border Act, which proposed tighter border enforcement and asylum restrictions. However, in 2024, she voted for the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of certain undocumented immigrants accused of specific crimes. She also co-sponsored the bipartisan Dignity Act, which proposed changes to border enforcement and a legal status process for eligible undocumented immigrants.

Moreover, a key part of Peltola’s campaign is creating well paying jobs and making life more affordable for Alaskans. She has backed oil and gas development, arguing that investment in Alaska’s natural resources can create jobs and support local communities. She also criticized tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, arguing that they’ve led to a hike in prices and have hurt local industries. Alaska’s seafood sector is highly affected because it depends heavily on overseas markets. For her current Senate campaign, she highlights the protection of Alaskan industries and lowering shipping costs.