Lindsay Clancy trial: Lawyer Kevin Reddington gives big update on client's mental state amid jury deliberation - video

The Lindsay Clancy trial is nearing an end as the jury is deliberating on the case of the mother accused of killing her children. Clancy has been accused of strangling Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Lindsay Clancy and Kevin Reddington listen to the closing arguments by Jennifer Sprague in the Lindsay Clancy triple murder case in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (REUTERS) While her lawyers have not denied her actions, they have argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression and was heavily medicated. After closing arguments, the judge presiding over the case also instructed jurors to consider a lesser manslaughter charge for Lindsay Clancy, though the prosecution has pushed for a murder charge. Also Read | Patrick Clancy seen ‘shopping’ amid Lindsay Clancy trial? Alleged photo sparks outrage online; ‘he runs away…’ Now, Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington has shared his client's mental state as jury deliberation continued for the second day. Lindsay Clancy's condition amid jury deliberation Attorney Kevin Reddington was asked about the Lindsay Clancy case while he was leaving the courtroom. At this time, he also confirmed that the jury had asked to see pill bottles and a knife as they weighed competing claims about the postpartum depression. Reporter Lauren Conlin shared her interaction with Reddington.

At this time, Reddington also shared his insight into his client, Lindsay Clancy's state as jury deliberations continued. The lawyer described Clancy has feeling ‘beaten down’ while awaiting the verdict. The lawyer said Lindsay Clancy was “nervous, scared, beat down as usual...If I took you and put you in a locked room and you were looking at the possibility of three consecutive life sentences, what would you feel like?”.