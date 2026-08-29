Lindsay Clancy trial: Why is the jury deliberation taking so long? Latest update on mother accused of killing children

Prosecutors contend she planned the killings and remained capable of making deliberate decisions despite her mental health struggles.

Clancy, 36, is charged with killing Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023. She has pleaded not guilty. Her defense has argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility at the time.

The jury in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy continued deliberations for a second full day on Friday without reaching a verdict. After five weeks of testimony from more than 80 witnesses, jurors are currently weighing whether Clancy is legally liable for the deaths of her three children.

Why has the jury not reached a verdict? In complex murder trials with conflicting expert testimony and several legal choices, lengthy jury deliberations are not uncommon. In Clancy’s case, jurors must sift through weeks of evidence, medical records, psychiatric opinions, witness testimony and physical exhibits before they can reach an unanimous decision.

On Friday morning, the jury submitted its first question to Judge William Sullivan at 10am after deliberations began at 9:15 am. The question prompted a sidebar with the opposing attorneys which eventually led to a recess. The question was not made public, and the jury was never brought into the courtroom.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, later told reporters that jurors wanted to review evidence introduced during closing arguments, including a bag of pills, additional medication bottles and a knife admitted during the trial.

Requests to review exhibits often indicate jurors are carefully examining factual evidence. According to NBC News, juries frequently revisit physical evidence and judicial instructions in complicated homicide cases before reaching consensus.

Reddington also said Clancy remained emotionally distressed while waiting for the verdict. “She’s nervous. Sad. Scared. Same as she has been,” he told reporters outside Plymouth Superior Court, according to NBC Boston.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’

Multiple verdicts to consider Jurors have several possible verdicts to consider. They may convict Clancy of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, or find her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility if they conclude she could not appreciate the criminality of her actions because of mental illness.

Judge Sullivan previously instructed jurors that a finding of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility would not automatically result in Clancy’s release. Instead, prosecutors or another authority would likely seek her commitment to a secure psychiatric facility for further evaluation and treatment.

Defense attorneys have argued that Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis, a rare psychiatric emergency that can involve hallucinations and delusions. They said she acted under the influence of auditory hallucinations which also led her to attempt suicide by jumping from a second-floor window which left her permanently paralyzed.

The prosecution also acknowledged Clancy struggled with depression and anxiety after childbirth. But they argued there was insufficient evidence that she experienced psychosis. Prosecutors instead alleged she carefully planned the killings after sending her husband, Patrick Clancy, out to pick up takeout and medication. They argued she intentionally created an opportunity to be alone with the children so she could strangle them.

The jury, composed of nine women and three men, began deliberating on Thursday after closing arguments concluded.