Lindsay Clancy trial update: Ex-FBI shares why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill their children

However, authorities have only looked at Lindsay as a suspect and Patrick has not been subject to any investigation. Now, with the trial nearing an end and jury deliberations underway, a former FBI agent has shared her insight into why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill the kids.

Lindsay Clancy's trial is ongoing as she stands accused of killing her children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Amid the trial, several online speculations have been made about ex-husband Patrick Clancy . Lindsay has found a wave of support with many even speculating that Patrick might have been the one to kill the children on January 24, 2023.

Coffindaffer then wrote, “For those who believe Patrick killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan please consider: If there were one iota of truth/proof of such an assertion, don't you think Lindsay's defense team would have offered Patrick as a 3rd party culprit to get her off the hook?”.

She then added “Instead they went with 'the voice made me do it' theory.”

However, not everyone agreed with the law enforcement expert's insight. One person remarked “Sorry still think he did it , what man leaves his children alone with someone who's suicidal and has dark thoughts, the dude makes 700k a year and I'm guessing CVS doesn't deliver or Uber eats or door dash , not to mention getting remarried 4 months after his children was killed.” Another said “This case is only to prove that she is not guilty. Reddington has punched holes in Patrick's testimony and that is all he needs to do. The question of whether Patrick was involved with the deaths of the children would be a different case.”

What to know about the Lindsay Clancy case Lindsay Clancy is represented by attorney Kevin Reddington. Her legal team has not disputed that she killed her children but have tried to establish that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time and was heavily medicated.

The judge presiding over the case has instructed jurors to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter in Lindsay's case, even as Reddington has raised questions about the overall police investigation.