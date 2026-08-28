Lindsay Clancy trial update: Ex-FBI shares why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill their children
Amid the ongoing Lindsay Clancy trial, a former FBI agent has shared insights into why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill the children.
Lindsay Clancy's trial is ongoing as she stands accused of killing her children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Amid the trial, several online speculations have been made about ex-husband Patrick Clancy. Lindsay has found a wave of support with many even speculating that Patrick might have been the one to kill the children on January 24, 2023.
However, authorities have only looked at Lindsay as a suspect and Patrick has not been subject to any investigation. Now, with the trial nearing an end and jury deliberations underway, a former FBI agent has shared her insight into why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill the kids.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Patrick Clancy's lawyers warn of ‘real life consequences’ amid swirling speculations
Ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared her thoughts on X. Here's what she said.
What ex-FBI agent said about Patrick Clancy
The former FBI agent shared a clip of Lindsay in the Massachusetts courthouse, during the trial.
Coffindaffer then wrote, “For those who believe Patrick killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan please consider: If there were one iota of truth/proof of such an assertion, don't you think Lindsay's defense team would have offered Patrick as a 3rd party culprit to get her off the hook?”.
She then added “Instead they went with 'the voice made me do it' theory.”
However, not everyone agreed with the law enforcement expert's insight. One person remarked “Sorry still think he did it , what man leaves his children alone with someone who's suicidal and has dark thoughts, the dude makes 700k a year and I'm guessing CVS doesn't deliver or Uber eats or door dash , not to mention getting remarried 4 months after his children was killed.” Another said “This case is only to prove that she is not guilty. Reddington has punched holes in Patrick's testimony and that is all he needs to do. The question of whether Patrick was involved with the deaths of the children would be a different case.”
What to know about the Lindsay Clancy case
Lindsay Clancy is represented by attorney Kevin Reddington. Her legal team has not disputed that she killed her children but have tried to establish that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time and was heavily medicated.
The judge presiding over the case has instructed jurors to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter in Lindsay's case, even as Reddington has raised questions about the overall police investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More