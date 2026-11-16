Lindsay Clancy to face second trial on March 29, 2027, over deaths of her three children
Lindsay Clancy will face a second trial on March 29, 2027, over the deaths of her three children after a jury failed to reach a verdict in her first trial.
Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children, will face another trial in 2027. A judge has decided that the case will be heard by a jury again.
The judge has set March 29, 2027, as the date for the new trial. However, the district attorney has not yet officially confirmed the charges Clancy will face, the BBC reported.
Lindsay Clancy's first trial ended without a verdict
Clancy had faced a weeks-long trial over the deaths of her three children during the summer. The trial ended without a verdict in early September after the 12-member jury failed to reach an agreement.
Clancy's first trial involved three counts of first-degree murder. These charges relate to the intentional and planned killing of another person. Prosecutors had accused her of killing all three children, the BBC reported.
Second trial charges remain unclear
Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington said the prosecution's decision to seek another jury trial suggested that it could continue with the first-degree murder charges.
Also read: Lindsay Clancy case update: Patrick Clancy's deleted Reddit posts reveal her alarming struggles before children’s deaths
"I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA [district attorney] that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments, so we will pick a trial date," Reddington said, according to the BBC.
However, prosecutors have not officially confirmed that they will again pursue first-degree murder charges. The final charges for the second trial are still unclear.
Prosecutors could also decide to pursue lesser charges, including second-degree murder. This charge applies to unlawful killings involving malice or extreme recklessness, but without the same level of planning required for first-degree murder, according to the BBC.
The second trial is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2027. The exact charges will depend on the prosecution's decision ahead of the new proceedings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More