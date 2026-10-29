Lindsay Clancy's attorney pushes back against 'homicidal ideation' claims made by Patrick Clancy's lawyer

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington has spoken out after her former husband Patrick Clancy’s lawyer claimed that the Massachusetts mother will be testifying during the civil proceedings involving the deaths of her three children. Patrick was the plaintiff in a civil case that had its first hearing in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on September 4. (AFP)

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

What Patrick Clancy's lawyer expects Lindsay Clancy to testify

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Earlier this year, both Patrick and Lindsay filed separate lawsuits against Lindsay's former mental health providers. The lawsuits alleged that the mental health providers did not take the mom’s pleas for help seriously, therefore contributing to the deaths of the children. The suits claimed that the deaths happened following poor medical treatment and prescription mismanagement.

However, lawyers for the healthcare providers and hospitals said that Lindsay never told them she had homicidal ideation, per CBS News. They urged the judge to dismiss the case, claiming that their clients are immune under Massachusetts law.

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"Nowhere in that 86-paragraph complaint did the plaintiff ever allege that Mrs. Clancy ever communicated to these defendants that she had thoughts or an intention, much less an explicit threat to harm or to kill the children in any way," lawyer Tim Sweetland told the court.

Patrick’s lawyer Howard Cooper, however, said he expects Lindsay to testify otherwise.

"We believe that Lindsay Clancy, once her Fifth Amendment issues are resolved one way or the other, will testify that she told these defendants explicitly that she had homicidal ideation, that she was worried about something awful happening to her kids," he told the court.

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The judge then took the matter under advisement and will come to a decision later.

Cooper later told reporters of Patrick, "It's been incredibly hard for him. There have been voices at the fringe of the internet – or maybe even not that far from the fringe – who have made outrageous, false, and defamatory comments about Patrick, a father who lost his three children, lost his life, is doing everything he can to put it back together again."

Kevin Reddington responds

Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said that his client never indicated that she intended to testify in Patrick's lawsuit.

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"It has come to my attention that counsel for Patrick Clancy represented to the court in his civil case that my client, Lindsay Clancy, will testify about statements she made to her healthcare providers," Reddington said in a statement to WBZ.

"Lindsay Clancy never told any of her healthcare providers that she harbored homicidal ideation toward her children. She never indicated that she intended to testify in Mr. Clancy's lawsuit, and no one acting for her ever represented that she would. Mr. Clancy's counsel does not speak for Lindsay Clancy,” he added.

Judge William Sullivan previously declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.